BMW is set to undertake a comprehensive redesign of its all-electric iX3 crossover, while simultaneously introducing an electric variant of the BMW X4, named the iX4. These electric crossovers are slated to be built on the forthcoming Neue Klasse architecture and are scheduled for release in 2025 (iX3 NA5) and 2026 (iX4 NA7), respectively. Anticipated features include a range of power and range choices, with insider information hinting at potential flagship models such as the BMW iX3 M60 xDrive and BMW iX4 M60 xDrive.

Second-Ever BMW iX3, First-Ever iX4

The NA5 BMW iX3 was recently spotted on the road with a new design language. Of course, like all early prototypes, the iX3 features plenty of camouflage to hide the fine details. But we can still spot a new interpretation of the kidney grille, more elongated than before flanked by a pair of sleek headlights. Flush door handles are already noticeable while the overall shape resembles somehow the one of the BMW iX.

No “regular” BMW X4 Planned

There are no BMW iX4 test mules on the road yet but we expect to see them sometimes next year. Interesting enough, BMW apparently has no plans to produce a petrol or diesel-powered X4, in contrast with the X3 which will get combustion variants on the CLAR platform (G45 codename). When it comes to the iX3, the second-generation EV is scheduled to enter production in July 2025 at BMW’s new Debrecen Plant in Hungary. The San Luis Potosi plant in Mexico is also likely to get some of the iX3 production volume. Later in the life cycle, an iX3 M (“ZA5”) could join the lineup.

Seeing the second-generation model out on the road likely means BMW has commenced real-life testing of Gen6 batteries with round cells. In late October, the luxury automaker started small production of round cells that will be going into Neue Klasse EVs. The new batteries are touted as having 20% higher energy density while charging speed and range are expected to jump by 30%. In addition, BMW touts it’ll be able to slash emissions during the production process by 60% and halve manufacturing costs. Round cells will have a 46-mm diameter and two heights: 95 mm for cars and 120 mm for SUVs such as this iX3.