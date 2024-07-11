We’ve been keeping busy shooting the BMW X3 M50 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and we almost missed the “G45” configurator is now live in the United States. As of this week, the fourth-generation luxury crossover can be customized on the company’s website. It’s far simpler to browse than in other markets because the US only gets the 30 xDrive and the M50 xDrive.

That’s right – the new X3 sold stateside doesn’t get a plug-in hybrid, although that could change at one point in the future. As with the rest of the world, the sDrive versions with rear-wheel drive are gone. From now on, BMW is going to offer its best-selling model strictly with xDrive. Needless to say, there aren’t any diesel engines available in the US.

The base 2025 BMW X3 30 xDrive sets you back $50,675 before options. Step up to the M Performance variant and the price jumps to $65,275. Both include the $1,175 in destination and handling fees. We’ve highlighted the entry-level model without the M Sport Package. We did add the Vegas Red and Arctic Race Blue paint jobs for which BMW is charging $650. The Frozen Deep Gray matte color from the Individual catalog costs a steep $3,600.

The new X3 can get expensive with just a few mouse clicks. The hot M50 with all available options is going to set you back nearly $80,000. Individual items include the $500 front ventilated seats, the $250 manual rear window shades, and $200 for rear climate control. Those looking to splurge can also get the $350 woven textile dashboard and heated front and rear seats for $500. If you plan to tow, the trailer hitch is another $600. For a fancier interior, the Extended Merino leather costs $1,500. Otherwise, the seats are covered in Veganza (vegan leather).

Packages are also plentiful, including a pricey $2,700 Premium Package with a head-up display and an interior camera. It also brings the Harman Kardon surround sound system, adaptive cruise control with stop & go, and the Parking Assistant Plus. Spend an extra $600 and you can order the new X3 with an M Sport Professional Package with M Shadowline adaptive full LED lights and M Sport brakes with red calipers. This package also has the Extended Shadowline Trim that blacks out certain elements of the body.

Made in Spartanburg, South Carolina, the 2025 BMW X3 will have its US market launch in the fourth quarter of the year.

You can play with the configurator at the source link below.

Source: BMW USA