2023 has been a busy year for BMW with the second-generation BMW M3 CS kicking it off at the Daytona 24 Hours. Soon after, the X5 and X6 Facelift models were introduced, along with the M Division’s X5 M and X6 M LCI. Shortly after we also got to see and drive a production-ready BMW iX5 Hydrogen which rolled out in a global pilot. The M Division stayed busy and introduced in April the XM Label Red and also the most powerful electric car – i7 M70.

May was all about the all-new BMW 5 Series and about the first ever i5 electric business sedan. Of course, some other interesting projects, like the BMW Concept Touring Coupe or the X1 M35i were also recently introduced. There were some other things we previewed as well, but unfortunately those are under embargo until September. Stay tuned on that! So what’s next for BMW in 2023?

Second-generation BMW X2 (U10)

According to our sources, BMW has maintained relative silence regarding the second-generation BMW X2. Nevertheless, we can expect its debut by the end of this year. This upcoming X2 holds significant importance for BMW due to two primary reasons. Firstly, it marks a departure from the current X2 design as it shifts away from the hatchback style, adopting a more conventional crossover coupe appearance that resembles a mini-X4. Secondly, BMW’s U10 X2 family will welcome its inaugural all-electric member, the BMW iX2.

Unlike its popular counterpart, the X1, the BMW X2 has never been a high-volume seller. However, there is a possibility that this generation of X2 might close the sales gap between the two models. The allegedly more attractive shape and the choice in powertrains, could fold some new customers into the X2 family.

BMW 5 Series Touring and i5 Touring

Scheduled for March 2024, production of the new G61 BMW 5 Series Touring and i5 Touring is on the horizon. Following BMW’s previous communication patterns, it is likely that we will catch a glimpse of the new models a few months before they enter production. Given that there are no scheduled events towards the end of this year, we can expect the presentation of the new Touring family in the coming months.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like these wagons will come to the U.S. market, so we might have to head out to Europe next year to sample them on some curvy roads.

Neue Klasse Preview

The new Neue Klasse concept – pun intended – is arguably the biggest reveal of 2023. The new design study will give us a glimpse into the design and tech of future BMW products. The IAA 2023 in September will be all about Neue Klasse, so expect to see a series of announcements on this topic. The Neue Klasse architecture will define and determine the future of the BMW brand. Despite the presence of a product overlap until 2030, the Neue Klasse will eventually take over as the primary car platform in Munich. So a lot is riding on this architecture and future design language. But more on that in September.

We will talk about the 2024 BMW Roadmap in a future post but based on what we know so far, it will be an exciting one.