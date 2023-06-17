It’s been a little over three months since BMW unveiled the XM Label Red but it’s only now we get to find out how much it costs in the United States. The company’s most powerful production vehicle ever retails from an eye-watering $185,995, including the mandatory $995 destination and handling fees. The disclosure doesn’t come straight from the Bavarian brand, but rather from Cars Direct who managed to get a hold of an order guide sent to dealers.

The same document reveals an unchanged MSRP for the regular XM, which soldiers on for the 2024 model year from $159,995. In other words, the Label Red commands a hefty $26,000 premium. It should be mentioned the cheaper XM 50e with an inline-six plug-in hybrid instead of the electrified V8 isn’t coming to the United States as BMW intends to sell the base model in select markets.

BMW had suggested the Label Red would cost about $185,000 before the extra fees, but when the vehicle was officially unveiled on April 11, the final asking price was surprisingly not disclosed. We can’t imagine any other model with such an exorbitant price tag as the upcoming i7 M70 is unlikely to cost as much considering the i7 xDrive60 begins at “only” $119,300.

Mind you, Label Red is not the most expensive new BMW ever as that role was attributed to the 3.0 CSL. It cost somewhere in the region of €750,000, so over $822,000 at current exchange rates. We’re certain a production version of the M Vision Next mid-engined concept would’ve also cost a pretty penny but the project was abandoned due to high development costs.

If history has taught us anything, it’s that car pricing almost always goes up as the years go by. On that note, the i7 M70 can be ordered in Germany in a fully loaded configuration for over €230,000. Speaking of Deutschland, the XM Label Red with all the extras included retails for €218,000+. Even though it’s the absolute flagship M, BMW will still charge you extra (at least in Germany) for certain features: Driving Assistant Professional, M Driver’s Package, Bowers & Wilkins sound system, etc.

Source: Cars Direct