When it comes to performance cars, BMW’s M division has always been at the forefront of delivering thrilling driving experiences. The new 2024 BMW M3 CS takes the already impressive M3 Competition and dials up the insanity to a whole new level. This car is not for the faint of heart—it’s a rocket ship that will leave you breathless.

The 2024 BMW M3 CS: A Brief Overview

Compared to its sibling, the M3 Competition, the 2024 M3 CS boasts an additional 40 horsepower. That power increase was made simply by increasing boost pressure from 24.7 to 30.5 psi and giving it a slight engine tune. So the M3 CS’ 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged S58 inline-six makes 543 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. Peak torque is from 2,750-5,950 rpm and peak horsepower is from 6,250-7,200 rpm. Additionally, the M3 CS uses the gearbox mapping from the more track-oriented and more expensive M4 CSL.

Furthermore, it sheds a significant 75 pounds, which translates into a noticeably more agile and responsive driving experience. The result? This car rockets out of corners with astonishing speed, effortlessly propelling you to speeds well beyond 100 mph. The engine revs so quickly that the tachometer seems to struggle to keep up, and even at 110 mph, the acceleration remains relentless.

Some subtle but effective changes are in play as well. For example, M’s engineering team has incorporated stiffer engine mounts which will make the M3 CS feel sharper. On the track – as seen below – they will also give me the feeling that I’m more connected to the car.

The Handling and Driving Dynamics

But the 2024 BMW M3 CS is not just about raw power; it’s about the overall experience. Compared to the M3 Competition, it feels more primal, more beastly. It begs to be driven hard, and it rewards you by making it effortless to do so. And let’s not forget the symphony of the exhaust note—it is truly a treat for the ears. The titanium exhaust system on this car produces a sound that is nothing short of glorious.

Behind the wheel of the 2024 BMW M3 CS, you’ll realize that you’re in the presence of something truly extraordinary. BMW has managed to create a car that feels quicker and more ridiculous than any M3 or M4 before it. The cornering speeds you can achieve are significantly higher, necessitating more brake input than ever before. Thankfully, the carbon ceramic brakes on this car rise to the challenge, providing superb stopping power without any signs of fade, even after a demanding 30-minute track session.

Precise and Sharp Front-End

The front end of the G80 M3 CS feels incredibly planted, instilling confidence in the driver’s ability to place the car precisely where intended. Its predictability and precise handling are aided by the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup tires, which offer exceptional grip and traction. This car feels glued to the road, allowing you to explore its limits with ease.

One of the standout features of the 2024 BMW M3 CS is the M xDrive system. While it retains the engaging steering feel of a rear-wheel-drive car, the benefits of all-wheel drive become evident as soon as you unleash the full power of the engine. The acceleration out of corners is simply mind-blowing, and the zero-to-60 time of 3.2 seconds is a testament to its blistering performance.

Although the improvements are solely software-based, the overall steering experience is undeniably enhanced compared to that of the M3 Competition. The response from the steering is certainly even more obvious at high speeds and while entering a corner. We asked BMW Performance Driving instructor Reid Wilson what he thinks about the new M3 CS after a few hot laps. “I think this is a serious step up [from the M3 Competition],” Wilson said. “I never thought you could produce something like this from the factory floor.”

Also, in comparison to the G80 M3 Competition xDrive, the new 2024 BMW M3 CS delivers a noticeable sense of lightness, agility, and overall speed.

The Interior and Features

Inside the M3 CS, the connection between car and driver is palpable. The carbon bucket seats provide excellent support, ensuring you stay firmly planted even during extreme maneuvers. I was not sliding around at all even though I pulled over 1.18 Gs under braking and over a 1G in the corners. And I wasn’t even pushing it that hard. The steering wheel feels great in hand, with its beefy grip and the added touch of Alcantara. This car is designed to make you feel like an integral part of the driving experience.

BMW hasn’t overlooked the aerodynamic enhancements on the M3 CS either. With its carbon fiber front Splitter and rear diffuser, the airflow around the car is optimized, preventing any unsettling lightness or floatiness at high speeds.

The 2024 BMW M3 CS: The Verdict

Is the 2024 BMW M3 CS a special car? Absolutely! Is it worth the premium over the M3 Competition? That depends on your priorities. If you’re seeking a daily driver, it may not be the most practical choice. Even though much better than the M4 CSL. However, if you crave the possibility of owning the fastest M3 ever created, then the new G80 BMW M3 CS is an absolute must-have. It delivers an unrivaled level of capability and speed that will leave you awestruck.

From a cost perspective, the 2024 BMW M3 CS might not be the smartest choice, but from fun perspective, it ranks among the very best. Its capability and speed are truly mind-bending, and the car’s performance doesn’t falter even under intense flogging. No brake fade, no turbo lag—this thing is simply insane.

In conclusion, the 2024 BMW M3 CS is a special breed of M3. Just like with all BMW CS models, the new M3 CS unleashes a level of performance and driving dynamics that sets it apart from its siblings. If you’re in the market for one of the best driving experiences from BMW M, and the potential to own the fastest M3 ever made, then the 2024 BMW M3 CS should be at the top of your list.

This car is a testament to BMW’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of automotive engineering, and it’s sure to provide endless enjoyment for those fortunate enough to experience it.