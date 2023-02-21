Hot on the heels of the BMW X5 Facelift comes the more exciting facelift—the 2024 BMW X5 M Competition. I specify ‘Competition’ because there isn’t anything else anymore. For 2024, the standard BMW X5 M is gone, toast, finished. Now, only the BMW X5 Competition remains and, after its little LCI facelift, it has an all-new engine, new technology, and some slightly snazzier new threads.

New Looks

As for the way it looks, the 2024 BMW X5 M Competition now has new headlights, kidney grille, taillights, and bumpers. The grilles look like those found on the new X6 M, and not those from the standard X5, and feature widely spaced horizontal slates instead of vertical ones, which is borrowed from the M3 and M4. New aggressive front bumpers use the body color ad black air intakes to create an interesting zigzag shape on either size of the grille. It’s unusual but is kind of cool. However, the classic M design touches are still around. For instance, it still has BMW M-style mirrors and quad exhausts still feel familiar.

The selection of paint colors for the new BMW X5 M Competition now includes Brooklyn Grey metallic, Isle of Man Green metallic, and Frozen Pure Grey metallic. Furthermore, ustomers will be able to choose from around 50 BMW Individual paint colors. These include metallic and non-metallic finishes, as well as Frozen finishes.

Upgraded Cabin Tech

Inside is where it’s most significantly updated, though. Most of the cabin design is the same but it does get a few new design touches, such as the toggle switch gear selector that replaces the old shift handle, the updated curved screen, and pieces of trim. The new screen is the same dual curved screen as every other new BMW, and runs iDrive 8. The X5 M’s interior was great before the update, so it’s still great.

Some fans will bemoan the inclusion of iDrive 8 because of its new climate controls, which are only built into the touchscreen. However, iDrive 8 is a big bump in functionality and its screen looks significantly better than before. Also, the new M-style digital dials are much better than on the previous model.

Last New V8

Under the hood, it might seem as though little has changed, if you look at the spec sheet. The 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 in the BMW X5 M Facelift might make the same 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque as the old X5 M Competition but fear not, it’s all new for 2024. The facelifted X5 M uses BMW’s new S68 engine, which replaces the old S63, and it’s a significantly better engine. It’s a 48-volt mild-hybrid, is capable of more power, and emits fewer emissions. BMW only tuned it to have exactly the same claimed power output as the last-gen model but that was intentional, not a fault of the engine.

The engine is paired with the same eight-speed ZF auto and xDrive all-wheel drive system, which helps the BMW X5 M get from 0-60 mph in a claimed 3.7 seconds. That’s the same as before but also utterly arbitrary, as BMWs are always faster than their claimed times. In addition to the electric motor that has been incorporated for the 48V mild-hybrid system, the updated 8-Speed M Steptronic gearbox benefits from new gear ratios and a sharper shift action.

Improved Handling

BMW also made some minor improvements to the chassis and steering to sharpen the X5 M. For instance, an improved steering gear for the Servotronic variable steering rack, revised toe-in values at the rear axle, increased rigidity in the rear of the car, and reworked electronically controlled dampers have all been given to the X5 M to make it the best handling version yet. The pre-LCI X5 M was already an incredibly impressive car so these improvement will only make it better.

Overall

Production begins in April, 2023, in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Pricing in the U.S. market starts at $123,295 (after destination). This is a mild facelift but that’s to be expected. What’s important is the new engine and technology. The BMW X5 M might have the same on-paper power and performance but expect it to be just a bit more potent in reality, as the Germans are famous for underrating their power.

Its cabin tech also makes a big difference, in terms of how we interact with our cars on a daily basis. So having iDrive 8 is both a help and a hinderance, depending on how you view its climate controls. Otherwise, it’s still the same great looking, brutally fast performance SUV.