The previous-generation X5 skipped the Life Cycle Impulse but BMW is now returning to its modus operandi by applying a facelift to its luxury SUV. The model codenamed G05, and sold as a 2024 BMW X5 variant, is getting a nip and tuck after about four years on the market, with changes inside and out as well as underneath the hood. Unlike the three-row X7 with its drastic mid-cycle styling revision bringing split headlights, the 2024 BMW X5 Facelift plays its safe. Many would argue that’s for the better.

Changes begin at the front where the redesigned headlights are now 35 millimeters (1.4 inches) narrower than before and feature arrow-shaped daytime running lights. The DRLs point outwards and double as the turn signals. These new headlights lend the front fascia a sleeker appearance and flank gently updated kidneys, now offering illumination for the first time. Available as an option on the sDrive40i, xDrive40i, and xDrive50e, the grille automatically lights up when one of the doors is opened and can be manually turned off from the iDrive.

BMW’s designers also worked on the front bumper’s air curtains and depending on the version, the curved element can be had in black or chrome. Moving at the back, the 2024 BMW X5 LCI boasts updated taillights with fiber-optic light elements and a fresh take on the “L” theme by having a horizontal layout to form an “X” motif.

Photos: Exterior Design

As usual, the SUV’s appearance depends on whether it has the M Sport Package or not. If installed, the X5 comes with M-specific design upgrades, glossy black roof rails, and a Shadowline trim. The back of the vehicle hosts a trapezoidal exhaust finisher and a dark apron inlay. Go for the optional M Sport Professional package and BMW will give the grille surround a matte black look while the exhaust tailpipe trim receives a black chrome finish. In addition, the headlights are darkened and the M Sport brakes come with either blue or red calipers. The optional pack also encompasses an M Sport exhaust, which comes standard on the M Performance version and is not available on the plug-in hybrid.

Rounding off the changes on the outside are new metallic paint jobs, such as Marina Bay Blue metallic (M60i exclusive) as well as Blue Ridge Mountain, Brooklyn Grey, Skyscraper Grey, and Frozen Pure Grey. If none of them tickle your fancy, BMW will offer no fewer than 40 Individual colors from launch.

2024 BMW X5 Gets The Eighth-Generation iDrive

Moving inside the cabin, the 2024 BMW X5 transitions to the Operating System 8 with a 12.3-inch driver’s display and a 14.9-inch touchscreen located behind a single curved glass panel. Other important changes include a simplified center console with most of the controls now integrated into the big display. Slimmer central air vents were necessary to make room for the enlarged screen, and you’ll also notice a small gear selector replacing the old bulky lever. The 2024 X5 M60i also gets ventilated multi-contour seats, M Sport goodies like Integral Active Steering, and Harman Kardon sound standard. Heated seats are standard across the model lineup.

In the United States, BMW intends to sell the X5 Facelift with a more potent inline-six, 3.0-liter engine benefitting from mild-hybrid technology. It now produces 375 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque or 40 hp and 51 lb-ft more than before. Courtesy of the upgraded engine, the xDrive40i will run to 60 mph from a standstill in 5.2 seconds or a tenth of a second slower if you stick with the rear-wheel-drive model.

X5 xDrive50e With More Power

The same inline-six also powers the 2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e plug-in hybrid. Replacing the xDrive45e, the new PHEV has an electric motor integrated into the eight-speed automatic transmission. This e-motor delivers an extra 83 hp compared to its predecessor, now at 194 hp. With the power of the combustion engine and electric motor combined, the powertrain will deliver a total of 483 hp and 516 lb-ft for a sprint to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds.

Aside from having an extra 94 hp and 73 lb-ft, the xDrive50 also gets a nearly 25% boost in battery capacity, now at 25.7 kWh. Based on BMW’s estimations, it should provide enough juice for as many as 40 miles in the EPA cycle without sipping any gasoline. The electric range represents an improvement of 10 miles compared to the old plug-in hybrid X5.

Step up to the 2024 BMW X5 M60i and you get the newly developed S68 engine already used by the 760i, X7 M60i, and the XM. It’s a twin-turbo, 4.4-liter V8 benefitting from 48V tech while producing the same 523 hp and 553 lb-ft as the old non-electrified N63. It helps the M Performance version of Bavaria’s posh SUV to complete the sprint in 4.2 seconds.

Options on the 2024 BMW X5

Largely, options remain unchanged from the previous model year. A new addition is the M Sport Professional Package. It adds more aggressive additions like black chrome tailpipes and painted brake calipers to M Sport vehicles. The Climate Comfort Package, Executive Package, and Premium Package all enter into the new model year mostly the same. After a one-year hiatus, Gesture Control is back on the menu, and favorites like glass controls and massaging seats return. Even two-axle air suspension makes a triumphant return for the 2024 model year.

More Photos

2024 BMW X5 Pricing

The X5 sDrive40i starts at $65,200, whereas the X5 xDrive40i climbs from $63,900 to $67,500. That’s an increase of $3,600 in both cases. The X5 xDrive50e starts at $72,500, a somewhat more substantial $6,800 increase over the 2023 X5 xDrive45e’s base MSRP of $65,700. The X5 M60i begins at $89,300 – an increase from $85,400 and $89,100. Optional equipment includes an adaptive M suspension (standard on the M60i), two-axle air suspension (standard on the xDrive50e), remote parking via a smartphone app, and the new Highway Assistant. The latter enables hands-off driving on highways at up to 85 mph.

Needless to say, the novelties brought by the 2024 model year for the X5 also apply to the sleeker X6, which you can read about in a separate article.

BMW will kick off production of the 2024 BMW X5 SUV in April at the plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, following a public appearance early next month at the Amelia Concours d’Elegance. The fully fledged BMW X5 M LCI – which will also get the S68 engine – is not far behind, so stay tuned!

Source: BMW