After an eventful 2022 during which it celebrated its 50th anniversary with numerous exciting cars, the M division is gearing up for another busy year. Tucked away in a press release detailing the record-breaking sales results achieved by the “world’s most powerful letter” are a couple of juicy tidbits. We’ve already learned the M3 CS will premiere at the end of the month during the 24 Hours of Daytona, but more fresh products are on the way.

BMW M is planning an upgrade for the X5 M and X6 M it will release sometime this spring. The use of the word “upgrade” isn’t exactly conclusive, but sources close to Bavaria have told us a Life Cycle Impulse is planned. The LCI will obviously be also applied to the lesser versions of the two SUVs, including the M Performance models expected to transition to the “M60i” suffix and therefore echo the X7 M60i.

Both M versions are getting the new S68 engine, a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 with mild-hybrid tech. It should make 530 hp in the M60i and 600 hp in the M models. Naturally, the entire X5/X6 lineup will switch to the latest infotainment system, either the iDrive 8.0 or the recently announced 8.5 version. Styling changes are planned across the board, but not the drastic LCI the bigger X7 went through last year when it received split headlights.

The facelifted X5 will bring another important novelty with the release of an xDrive50e to replace the current xDrive45e. The plug-in hybrid is rumored to receive a 20.9-kWh battery pack to deliver an electric range (WLTP) of more than 100 kilometers (62 miles). A massive power boost from 389 hp to 483 hp is also planned to echo the new 750e, as is quicker battery charging by increasing power from 3.7 kW to 7.4 kW.

The M3 CS and the updated M SUVs are not the only vehicles coming out this year from M. 2023 will also bring us the i7 M70 as BMW’s most powerful electric car while the XM Label Red will take the role of the company’s most potent road vehicle ever.

Source: BMW