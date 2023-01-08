BMW intends to introduce the X5 LCI in a few weeks with changes across the board as the mid-cycle facelift will bring design, tech, and drivetrain updates. One of the most important novelties will be a superior plug-in hybrid variant as the xDrive45e will be retired to make room for a first-ever xDrive50e. Ahead of its debut, the electrified SUV has been spotted undergoing final testing in sunny California.

Although the revised X5 has camouflage at the front and rear, it’s easy to notice BMW will steer away from giving it the same radical facelift the bigger X7 went through for the 2023 model year. Sleeker headlights are peeking through the disguise, and they’re definitely not split into two modules. The kidney grille has a normal size (well, normal for 2023) and the taillights appear to have mildly updated LED graphics.

The red light at an intersection was a perfect opportunity for the spy photographer stalking the 2024 X5 to take a peek inside the cabin. A revamped dashboard is noticeable, featuring side-by-side screens to echo the X7 we mentioned earlier. There’s likely a 12.3-inch digital driver display on the left and a 14.9-inch infotainment on the right. BMW will be transitioning to the latest iDrive, either the already available 8.0 or the recently announced 8.5.

The charging port on the left-front fender along with the “Hybrid Test Vehicle” stickers denote we’re dealing with the PHEV. We’ve heard BMW intends to install a bigger battery pack with a usable capacity of 20.9 kWh to give the xDrive50e an electric range of over 62 miles (100 kilometers) in the WLTP cycle. There’s no word about the EPA rating, but expect a big boost over the current 31-mile rating of the 2023 X5 xDrive45e.

Additional changes planned for the plug-in hybrid X5 include a power hike to 483 hp (360 kW or 490 PS), which will represent a substantial upgrade considering the outgoing version has 389 hp. It’ll charge at a maximum rate of 7.4 kW (up from 3.7 kW) and is believed to get the M Sport Package Pro with a light-up kidney grille. Frozen Pure Grey and Skyscraper Grey paints are coming, along with new alloy wheel designs, and improved cameras.

The February reveal will also include the X5 M60i and X5 M as well as all the equivalent X6 versions.

