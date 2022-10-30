The new BMW X7 M60i is the most powerful, most expensive and most luxurious SUV BMW offers today. A few months ago, the BMW X7 M60i received a major design facelift, both inside and outside. Additionally, the 2023 BMW X7 M60i now comes with an engine made by the BMW M Division. So while it’s not a full BMW X7M car, it’s pretty close to one.

In this review, we went to Palm Springs to test an Aventurine Red BMW X7 M60i. We take a look at its exterior and interior design, space and technology. Of course, we also put the BMW X7 M60i through some curvy roads to see if it can handle them like an M car. Is the BMW X7 M60i the best luxury SUV today? Let’s start with the specs.

Brand-New V8 Engine

Being an M60i model, this X7 packs the new S68 engine, a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 with 523 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. That’s the same power output as the outgoing N63 engine in the X7 M50i but this new engine is improved everywhere else; refinement, efficiency, and technology. Plus, it’s capable of far more power than the N63, and even the S63 M version. More importantly, it also gains 48-volt mild-hybrid technology, with added power from an electric motor. BMW claims the 48-volt mild hybrid motor makes 12 horsepower but up to 147 lb-ft (200Nm) of torque. Of course, as we tested, the 48 volt system helps with both fuel savings and smoothing of auto start/stop technology.

According to BMW, the M60i gets from 0-62 mph in 4.7 seconds. The engine is Euro 6d rated so it should be sticking around for quite some time. And we will likely see the same engine in the upcoming BMW X5 and X6 Facelift models.

Packed With Driver Assistance Features

The BMW X7 is a luxury SUV, so it needs to be a great long-distance car and not a track monster. Therefore, BMW included its latest and greatest driver assistance systems in the facelifted X7 models. Additionally, the parking maneuvers were further improved in the BMW X7 facelift. The Reversing Assist Professional can now drive up to 200 meters (656 feet).

The 2023 BMW X7 M60i starts at $103,100, but our tester was priced at around $120,000. Let’s take a look at the video below and please don’t forget to subscribe to our channel!