With the “base” BMW XM out of the way, the teasing campaign for the next XM model continues. The BMW XM Label Red was just featured on the @BMWM Instagram account and it gets a release date: Fall 2023. The 750 horsepower Power SUV is hardly a surprise at this point. Not only we’ve endlessly covered the subject, but BMW has already revealed some of its details. The photos below show a Frozen Black XM paired with a kidney grille featuring a red-painted outer edge. Next, we see very same red paint featured on the trim and even on the wheels. No photos of the interior but we just learned during our interview with Sven Ritter, Head of Project BMW XM, that the Label Red will have some unique and exclusive features inside the cabin.

Of course, all BMW XM Label models will be the most powerful BMWs ever made. The BMW XM Label Red uses a pumped up version of the same powertrain and it makes a mightily impressive combined 735 horsepower and 735 lb-ft of torque. It makes that total power output by bumping up the engine power to 585 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. Obviously, this will be the faster version but BMW hasn’t released official performance figures just yet, so how much faster is still very much in question.

Why is it called Label Red and not XM Competition? According to Ritter, the XM Label models deserve a unique name since they are more than just a Competition model. In Europe, the BMW XM Label Red (rumored to be limited to less than 2,000 units) will sell for around 195,000 euros. In the United States, the very same XM Label Red will be sold for around $185,000.

Will all the future XM Label models come with a color in their name? It remains to be seen, but through the grapevine, we’ve heard about names like Label Editions. Regardless of their name, we expect each one of those XM variants to be bold, exclusive and expensive, catering to a niche and rich demographic. Also, take a look at the video below to learn more about the BMW XM!