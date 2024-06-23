Like its more traditionally shaped platform-mate, the 2025 BMW X5 M Competition, the Sports Activity Coupe version doesn’t change much for the newest model year. The 2025 BMW X6 M Competition now resides in a somewhat hotly-contested segment – coupe-shaped high-performance SUV – shared with heavy hitters like the RS Q8, Cayenne Turbo GT, and Mercedes-AMG GLE 63. Although pricing and luxuriousness vary wildly in the segment, overall, the 2025 X6 M Competition more than holds its own in the segment and could almost be considered a value, undercutting pricing from its closest rivals in Porsche and other exotic lands.

2025 BMW X6 M Competition Engine, Transmission, and Performance

Every 2025 BMW X6 M is a Competition model – it’s no longer just a package; it’s in the name. Despite that minor change, output and performance are the same as they have ever been and the X6 M is as thrilling as ever. So, expect 617 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque from the powerful S68 engine under the hood. An eight-speed ZF automatic transmission bolts up to the 4.4-liter V8 along with xDrive all-wheel drive, rocketing the coupey SUV from a standstill to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds or less.

How does it fare against its rivals? The AMG GLE, for instance, accelerates from zero to 60 mph in the same time frame and delivers similar power, albeit with 14 horsepower fewer. The Porsche GT SUV, on the other hand, makes a little bit more power and accelerates to 60 considerably quicker. Its cousin, the Audi RS Q8, does it in 3.2 seconds. In reality, the BMW X6 M Competition is anything but slow – we expect enthusiasts to be fully satisfied by its performance.

2025 BMW X6 M Competition Fuel Economy and MPG

The 2025 BMW X6 M Competition achieves an identical fuel economy to the X5 M. Politely, it’s not exactly Prius-rivaling. The twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 under the sheet metal develops prodigious power and even utilizes a clever mild hybrid system. But it still nets just 13 mpg around town and 18 on the highway, for a combined EPA-estimated total of 15 mpg. It’s about the same as rivals from MB and Porsche.

Interior and Cargo Space

The cabin is nice and familiar, and if you spend time with other current BMW M products, you’ll find nothing new here. Merino leather is standard, as is carbon fiber trim, and you’ll get luxury and M-inspired details throughout. We might spring for the $3,400 Bowers & Wilkins sound system. For $3,100, you get massaging and ventilated seats, side window shades, a Sky Lounge LED roof, heated and cooled cupholders, and rear heated seats in the Executive Package.

Regarding space for all your stuff, the 2025 BMW X6 M Competition does offer SUV-adjacent accommodations. 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats and a power tailgate come standard. 59.6 cubic feet of cargo space puts it 12.7 cubic feet behind the X5 M Competition. It’s a foot less than the Audi RS Q8, arguably the closest competitor. The coupe-like SUVs all trade cargo space for their swoopy rear end designs, so if hauling the most is your priority you’re best off with the X5 M and ilk.

2025 BMW X6 M Competition Technology and Connectivity

The 2025 BMW X6 M Competition has a familiar curved display running iDrive 8.5. A 14.9 central information display and 12.3-inch digital and configurable instrument cluster offer navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a lot more. My BMW app integration comes standard and allows you to do cool stuff like lock and unlock doors, start navigation, precondition your vehicle, and more.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

Just because you’re buying an M car doesn’t mean you don’t want to relax during rush hour and long freeway straights. Nothing wrong there, and the 2025 BMW X6 M Competition is happy to accommodate. On top of the usual standard driver aids like blind spot monitoring and lane departure alert, the 2025 BMW X6 M Competition is also available with a $1,700 Driving Assistance Professional Package. You’ll get radar cruise control, Evasion Aid, and other active collision avoidance technologies. It’s great tech, but other than lane changing via eye motions, there isn’t really anything you can’t get from the competitors.

2025 BMW X6 M Competition Pricing

Got $129,700? You can afford a base 2025 X6 M Competition before taxes and fees. That is competitive with rivals from MB (a new GLE 63 starts around $127,700). Audi’s RS Q8 will also command a slightly lower base price of $125,800. You’re drastically undercutting the price of similarly-styled competitors like the Lamborghini Urus. The cheapest Cayenne Turbo starts at $157,000.

2025 BMW X6 M Competition FAQ