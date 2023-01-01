Twilight Purple is arguably one of the flashiest colors one can purchase from the BMW Individual catalog. We’ve seen it before on small or large BMW models, and today it lands on one of BMW’s most affordable cars – the 1 Series hatchback. This right-hand drive BMW 118i hails from United Kingdom as part of the Dick Lovett selection of new BMWs. Yet, it’s the first time we’re seeing the vibrant purple on a 1 Series. Last fall, BMW South Korea offered a limited edition M135i xDrive in the same Twilight Purple.

BMW Individual is one of BMW’s best open secrets. The program traces its roots to 1992 when the “Karl Lagerfeld” 750iL (E32) made its debut with a two-tone paint and am upgraded interior. Based on the model of choice, a customer can pick from hundreds of exterior colors and at least a few dozen interior upgrades. Of course, for an additional price which starts in the low thousands of dollars.

Individual Colors Now Available For 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupe

The 1 Series Individual Program is fairly new. In 2021, BMW expanded their Individual program to cover the current generation BMW 1 Series Hatchback and the 2 Series Gran Coupe. Therefore, if Twilight Purple might be too flashy for your taste, BMW has you covered. Not only you can go for classic colors, such as Dakar Yellow, Imola Red, Rosso Corsa, Le Mans Blue, Daytona Violet or Fire Orange, but also for newer paintworks: Urban Green, Miami Blue, Mexico Blue, Verde Mantis, Ametrin, Zanzibar, Macao Blue and much more.

What’s even more interesting is the addition of an expensive paint job to a fairly inexpensive color. For example, this 2023 BMW 118i SE starts at 27,825 GBP while most Individual colors are in 3,000-4,000 GBP range. Unchanged for the 2022 model year, the 2022 BMW 1 Series hatchbacks are powered by turbocharged petrol engines. The BMW 118i models are using by a 1.5-liter turbo three-cylinder engine producing 136 horsepower and 220 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic that powers the front wheels, or a six-speed manual gearbox. Naturally, the 2022 BMW 118i won’t have the performance of its M-lite brother – the M135i – so 0 to 62 mph is rated at 8.9 seconds. Fuel economy is quite good instead – around 5.9L/100km.

Of course, the Individual program is more than just about rare paints as the interiors can be customized beyond what you’ll find in the standard online configurator. From leather seat upholsteries and Alcantara headliners to special wheel designs and a fridge, deep-pocketed buyers have plenty of extras to choose from. On top of that, there’s also the BMW Individual Manufaktur program for special requests to create truly unique cars delivering Rolls-Royce levels of exclusivity.

[Photos by instagram.com/priceywithspice | | priceywithspice.com | instagram.com/andrew.barker.bmw]