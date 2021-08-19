Starting today, the BMW Leipzig plant will offer Individual paint jobs for its customers. To celebrate this occasion, a lineup of BMW 1 Series and BMW 2 Series Gran Coupes rolled off the production line in Speed Yellow, San Marino Blue, Verde Ermes Green and Nardo Grey. While black, white and grey are still some of the most popular colors on a BMW car, customers from around the world are gradually becoming interested in owning a BMW with a unique color.

Dealerships now offer 160 Individual color options for the BMW 1 Series and BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe. Leipzig’s order books for vehicles with Individual finishes have filled up nicely until the end of the year, and the next major order is for 180 BMW 118d vehicles in Hockenheim Silver, Ruby Red and Sepia Violet for BMW Japan.

The lead time for special finishes in a preferred Individual color is about ten weeks. Customers can even create their own colors, which will be specially mixed and used on their car only. To handle those requests, the existing paintshop has been upgraded to handle the special paints. In addition, new paint supply systems and a new mixing area have been integrated. The paintshop can now paint five vehicles a day in colors from the Individual range.

For matte finishes the process is especially time-consuming and complex, as defects cannot be treated in the conventional way that is used with gloss finishes. Instead, each matte-finished car takes 30 minutes longer to prepare. There are currently two matte colour options: Frozen Black and Frozen Orange.

BMW Leipzig says that existing orders are already revealing a few special favorites: yellows, blues, reds and violet shades are especially popular at the moment. The full range of options can be experienced via the BMW Individual Visualiser.