Marketing departments typically devote their attention and budgets to high-end versions of a new car. However, that’s not the case here as the latest BMW commercial for the 2025 1 Series features a lowly 120. It doesn’t even have the M Sport Package, so we’re dealing with one of the cheapest configurations of the “F70.”

It’s refreshing to see a somewhat back-to-basics configuration since not everyone can splurge for the M135. Granted, this isn’t a no-option build since we’re noticing a few optional goodies. The Cape York Green paint job costs extra, and so does the contrasting black roof. You can tell it has the matrix LED adaptive headlights by the inner blue accents.

Echoing the latest-generation X3, the new 1 Series has a slightly different naming structure. All gasoline models have dropped the “i” from their badges. Getting used to the 120 and M135 will take some time, and we can say the same about the X3 20 or the X3 M50. Every new model going forward will adopt the revised naming scheme. The next one on the list should be the 2 Series Gran Coupe, which we saw earlier today in patent images.

The “i” isn’t the only thing the 1 Series F70 has lost compared to the old “F40” generation. The simplified dashboard now contains fewer buttons. You also won’t find the iDrive rotary knob since it’s not installed in cars that come with iDrive 9, save for the new X3. There’s also no 128ti front-wheel-drive hot hatch for now, but maybe it’ll return one day.

The 2025 1 Series is officially considered a next-generation model given the different internal codename, but it’s more of a heavy facelift. BMW still refuses to roll out plug-in hybrid versions of its smallest car, let alone purely electric derivatives. Also working against the 1er is the exterior styling, at least according to the Internet. Ever since the F70 debuted, the company’s social media accounts have been flooded with negative comments. Just look at what people are saying in this latest ad for the 120…

Source: BMW / YouTube