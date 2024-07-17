The new BMW 1 Series F70 costs as much as €70,000 in Germany if you go for the M135 with all optional features. However, the hot hatch can end up even more expensive. Enter the M Performance Parts catalog. These extra goodies haven’t been officially announced yet, but we’ve been seeing tricked-out cars on social media in the past couple of weeks.

A new video posted by BMW M on Instagram shows the M135 decked out with M Performance Parts. Painted in a matte Individual Frozen Pure Grey color, the Audi S3 Sportback rival has a subtle body kit. The one upgrade that stands out the most is the roof spoiler at the back. At the front, the bumper hosts a pair of glossy black flicks we’d honestly skip.

Miscellaneous items include an M-branded red tow strap and M Performance side decals. We should also mention the carbon fiber treatment for the shark fin antenna and exhaust finishers. Measuring 19 inches, the two-tone wheels are another upgrade you won’t find in the regular configurator. Lurking from behind are gray calipers belonging to the optional M Compound brakes.

We’re not sure you can hit six figures with an M135 but adding all options and M Performance Parts should get dangerously close to €100,000. We’ll be the first to say it’s an absurd amount of money to pay for a 1 Series. It’s especially true since this isn’t an M140 with a longitudinal inline-six engine and a rear-wheel-drive-based platform. Those days are long gone as the 1er is sticking with transversally mounted engines and FWD architecture.

To make matters worse, the F70 M135 has less power than the F40 M135i in Europe. Its predecessor had 302 hp on tap whereas the new one must make do with 296 hp. Outside of the Old Continent where emissions regulations aren’t as strict, the performance hatch delivers 312 hp. Regardless of region, torque is always 400 Nm (295 lb-ft), which is actually down by 50 Nm (37 lb-ft) compared to the defunct M135i.

The F70 1 Series has entered production in Leipzig ahead of the first deliveries to customers scheduled for October.

Source: BMW M / Instagram