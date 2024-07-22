As with every new BMW launched in recent years, the 1 Series F70 has faced criticism for its controversial design. Even the most desirable model, the M135, hasn’t received a warm welcome. If you’re undecided, new images of the hot hatch in right-hand drive from the UK might help you choose a side.

The flagship version can be seen here in Thundernight Metallic, a color made popular by the Z4 roadster a few years ago. Photographed at BMW UK’s headquarters, the M135 had one of the two optional 19-inch wheel sets. This 977M Style adopts a two-tone finish and is combined with red calipers for the M Sport brakes. At an additional cost, there are upgraded M Compound brakes with gray calipers. BMW offers the chunkier brakes on the mechanically related X1 M35i and X2 M35i as well.

The quad exhaust tips come as standard on this car, despite not being a full-fat M model. The “world’s most powerful letter” also adorns the kidney grille. Also found on the hot compact crossovers, these elements were not installed on the previous-generation M135i (F70). The old performance hatchback also didn’t have that rear badge where the “M” and “1” are bigger than the “3” and “5.” To the untrained eye, it gives the first impression of an M1, which this car clearly isn’t.

The M135 has its fair share of glossy black accents you can’t have in other colors. Overall, the car looks smart, although we’ve read plenty of comments criticizing BMW for designing a Kia Ceed lookalike. To each their own. Personally, I think it looks better in Thundernight than in any of the other colors we’ve seen the new 1 Series in so far.

BMW is selling an even more aggressive-looking M135 if you opt for the M Performance Parts. Before the end of the year, we should see the sedan equivalent in the shape of the M235 Gran Coupe. Unlike the hatch, it will be offered in the United States. For the Chinese market, the luxury brand intends to roll out an M235L with a stretched wheelbase.

Source: tim1king / Instagram