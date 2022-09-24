BMW has prepared a trio of special editions for South Korea where the models are available to purchase exclusively online. Offered in limited quantities, the cars come with an assortment of visual tweaks inside and out along with a rich list of standard equipment to entice customers. The smallest of the bunch is based on the 1 Series, specifically on the hotter M135i xDrive. It’s called the Prism Twilight Purple Edition and follows the Signal Green, Speed Yellow, and Imola Red previously offered on the local market earlier in 2022.

As the name implies, the performance hatchback is dressed to impress in Twilight Purple but combined with a series of black accents. These are noticeable on the kidney grille, side mirror caps, and some of the trim pieces, while the 19-inch wheels have a two-tone finish. BMW is making only 17 cars and is charging 62.4 million won, which works out to roughly $44,000 at current exchange rates.

Up next is a car with an unusually long name – M3 Competition Sedan Sao Paulo Yellow Edition. Aside from the flashy namesake paint job, the super saloon gets the 50 years of M anniversary logos at the front and rear as well as on the wheels. To sweeten the pot, BMW South Korea adds laser headlights, the M carbon exterior package, and Yas Marina Blue leather seats. This one is even more exclusive, with production limited to just 13 units. Price? 134.2 million won ($94,500).

The M550i xDrive Tanzanite Blue Edition combines the attractive color with dark accents for the kidney grille and headlights courtesy of the Shadowline treatment. It rides on 20-inch wheels with a bi-color look and a “Y” spoke design contrasted by red brake calipers. Nappa leather seats in Ivory White, BMW Individual piano black trim, M seatbelts, and M steering wheel round off the goodies. This one is capped at 19 vehicles and costs 125.6 million won ($88,300).

Aside from these three special editions, BMW South Korea also accepts preorders for the 7 Series G70 and X7 LCI on its online shop. Within the first three hours since the cars went live on the platform, 1,200 people signed up to get the sedan and another 1,040 to buy the fullsize SUV. A variety of Online Exclusive models based on the 4 Series and X5 are permanent offerings at shop.bmw.co.kr.

