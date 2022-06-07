It’s been almost two years since BMW teased the M3 Touring for the first time and now we are days away from seeing the super wagon in all of its production glory. Known among enthusiasts by its G81 codename, the belated AMG C63 Estate competitor has returned in a new official preview reminding us of the original teaser from August 2020, which we’ve attached below to refresh your memory.

While the shadowy photo isn’t what we’d call revealing, it’s attached to a press release confirming what we’ve been saying all along. Yes, the M3 Touring will celebrate its world premiere at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, a four-day event kicking off on June 23 and ending on June 26. At the same venue, BMW will host the UK debut of the M4 CSL to properly celebrate 50 years of the M division.

Interestingly, the long-roof M3 will be joined by the first-ever M3 Touring MotoGP Safety Car. The BMW fleet for the Goodwood FoS will also include the Le Mans-winning V12 LMR, along with some other motorsport icons. Relevant examples would have to be the M1 Procar, WTCC-spec 3 Series E90, Z4 GTR, which will be joined by the recently previewed M Hybrid V8, a Le Mans Daytona hybrid (LMDh) prototype that will go racing next year in the IMSA series.

BMW refrains from going into any details about the M3 Touring, but we’ve known for a while the hot estate will be sold exclusively in the Competition guise with all-wheel drive. It effectively means the speedy family car will be an auto-only affair, complete with the iDrive 8 infotainment system the M3 Sedan is also getting this summer.

A forbidden fruit in the United States due to high homologation costs, the BMW M3 Touring will be showcased among other new BMWs. The list includes the iX1, M5 CS, i7, and the facelifted M850i Convertible. In addition, the Concept XM will be showcased as well ahead of the production model’s debut later this year.

Source: BMW