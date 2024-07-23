Alpha-N Performance, a German tuner renowned for carbon fiber aerodynamic part, has unveiled their latest project vehicle: the BMW M3 (G80). Building upon the aero program for the M2, Alpha-N’s engineers and stylists set to transform the four-door sedan into a carbon fiber showpiece. The front of the BMW M3 now boasts an array of striking carbon fiber enhancements. The highly controversial and oversized kidney grilles have been reimagined with a carbon fiber finish and a horizontal partition, lending the car a less obnoxious but quirkier front-end. The addition of the Alpha-N carbon fiber front spoiler, with its winglet-inspired raised sides, further accentuates the car’s aggressive stance.

One of the most notable modifications is the part-painted Alpha-N engine hood, crafted entirely from carbon fiber and featuring expansive air outlets to optimize hot air flow from the engine compartment. The twin-turbo 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine under the hood is also adorned with a carbon fiber cover, prominently displaying the Alpha-N logo. There is no power increase coming with this program.

The BMW M brake systems benefit from discreet yet effective Alpha-N carbon fiber brake ducts, while the new carbon fiber fenders, with integrated gills and air outlets, are a more visible enhancement. In a nod to the legendary E46 M3 CSL and the modern G82 M4 CSL, Alpha-N has replaced the OEM trunk lid with a completely new carbon fiber tailgate, featuring a steep-angled ducktail spoiler.

The high-performance sedan’s flared wheel wells house ultra-lightweight LT3 rims from Edelweiss, finished in a custom champagne color that contrasts beautifully with the M3’s British Racing Green paint. The Y-spoke one-piece rims measure 10.5×20″ with 285/30R20 Michelin tires at the front and 11×21″ with 305/25 tires at the rear. Alpha-N Performance, in collaboration with suspension specialists Öhlins, has equipped the M3 project vehicle with an Öhlins coilover suspension. The Road & Track suspension system offers a perfect blend of comfort for daily driving and exceptional performance on the track.

List of Installed Alpha-N Parts: