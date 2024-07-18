It’s been several years since BMW discontinued the F80 M3 but the tuning scene is still showing its appreciation for the previous-generation sports sedan. This tastefully modded build has M4 GTS-styled taillights and a chunky rear wing replacing the trunk lid spoiler. You’ll also notice a subtle roof spoiler and M4 CS-like yellow daytime running lights.

The latest modification involved installing a custom HRE Wheels set. It’s the FlowForm FF21 wheel with a Liquid Metal theme. Alternatively, you can opt for the darker Tarmac finish. Made in Taiwan, these wheels are available in 19- and 20-inch sizes. They’re combined here with carbon ceramic brakes as denoted by the signature gold calipers.

You’re looking at spending at least $2,400 for a complete set of wheels if you stick with the 19-inch version. Step up to the 20-inch alloys and the price jumps to $2,600. Optional finishes beyond those two we mentioned add another $800 to the final bill. In addition, HRE charges $50 for the FlowForm Billet Cap and $100 for the two-tone version. The smallest of the two wheels weighs just 21 pounds (9.5 kilograms).

We still think the F80 looks better than the G80 but to each his own. This tricked-out version has its fair share of discreet upgrades that lend the old M3 a meaner stance. The Frozen Dark Blue paint looks just as special as it did when this iteration of the M3 CS debuted back in mid-2018. It’s perfectly understandable why many people prefer to keep their cars entirely stock. Others want to give them a more personal touch as is the case here.

The F80 reminds us of the good times when BMW’s kidney grilles weren’t obscenely large. If you want G80 levels of performance without having to deal with the huge front grille, you’re best bet is to get the newly launched ALPINA B3 GT.

Source: HRE Wheels