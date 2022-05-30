The BMW M2 G87 is still months away from its official debut, even though the reviews of M2 prototypes will be unveiled in June. We also had a chance to test the M2 on the Salzburgring track in Austria, so stay tuned for that review. In the meantime, rendering artists continue to put together the final touches on what the M2 could look like. The render below shows the potential design of the G87 M2 which also features some design elements from the M4 CSL.

This light blue painted BMW M2 comes with the front fascia of recent M2 prototypes, including a unique kidney grille. Furthermore, this M2 was adorned with a carbon fiber hood with the M4 CSL design, along with an aggressive carbon fiber front splitter and side skirts. On the side you can also see the red brake calipers peeking from behind a set of M4 CSL wheels. Other CSL details are the red kidney grille surrounds and the visible carbon elements of the bonnet, and of course, the yellow daytime running lights.

Just like with the previous generation, BMW is likely to offer an M2 CS model which will take the sportiness of the M2 to a new level. An M2 CSL is not on the planning board yet, but we wouldn’t be surprised if BMW will save the special CSL towards the end of the production cycle. The next generation BMW M2 won’t be out until 2030 and at that time, most of the BMW lineup will be electrified. Thus, the upcoming G87 platform might be BMW M’s last chance to put out a proper M CSL model.

We have extensively covered the G87 M2 in the past few months, so let’s do a quick recap. Much like big-brother M4, the smallest M car will come with a rear-wheel-drive configuration. The key difference in terms of traction between the two will be the lack of an optional xDrive as BMW will sell the car exclusively with RWD.

As with the M4, buyers will get the choice between a manual and an automatic transmission. It will inherit the S58 engine from the larger coupe, but logic tells us the engineers will detune the twin-turbo 3.0-liter mill. Even so, the inline-six should still make up to 450 horsepower, which is a healthy number taking into account the base M4 has 473 hp while being bigger and therefore heavier.

With the 2 Series Coupe already switching to iDrive 8, it’s safe to say the M2 will also pair a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with a 14.9-inch touchscreen. The G87 BMW M2 will be assembled exclusively at the San Luis Potosi Plant in Mexico.

[Photo instagram.com/superrenderscars]