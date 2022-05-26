BMW has been bombarding us with new reveals, but some would argue that the best is yet to come. After the M4 CSL, the M division will appeal to enthusiasts with another sports car true to its core. Yes, we’re talking about the M2 G87, which makes a brief appearance in a new teaser video released today. We are being told the blink-and-you-will-miss-it performance coupe is “coming soon,” but it’s unclear whether before or after the M3 Touring’s June debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

We have extensively covered the new M2 in the past few months, so let’s do a quick recap. Much like big-brother M4, the smallest M car will come with a rear-wheel-drive configuration. The key difference in terms of traction between the two will be the lack of an optional xDrive as BMW will sell the car exclusively with RWD.

As with the M4, buyers will get the choice between a manual and an automatic transmission. It will inherit the S58 engine from the larger coupe, but logic tells us the engineers will detune the twin-turbo 3.0-liter mill. Even so, the inline-six should still make up to 450 horsepower, which is a healthy number taking into account the base M4 has 473 hp while being bigger and therefore heavier.

A previous teaser photo showed a camouflaged prototype wearing an assortment of M Performance parts, including a chunky rear wing and the center-mounted exhaust adapted from the M4. With the 2 Series Coupe already switching to iDrive 8, it’s safe to say the M2 will also pair a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with a 14.9-inch touchscreen.

To be assembled at the San Luis Potosi Plant in Mexico, the G87 base model should be followed by hotter derivatives. Time will tell whether an M2 CSL is on the agenda or BMW will only do a Competition and/or CS. The compact sports car could be among the last M cars to do away with electrification considering mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid drivetrains will become the norm in the coming years.

Source: BMW M / YouTube