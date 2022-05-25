The BMW M4 CSL made its world debut on the shores of the beautiful Lake Como. Surrounded by the iconic Villa d’Este, the BMW M4 CSL was unequivocally the star of the 2022 Concorso d’Eleganza. The annual classic car show celebrated the BMW M’s 50th birthday and as you’d expect, plenty of M cars were on site.

The 1,000 units run of the BMW M4 CSL kicks off this July, but the high-end M4 sportscar is already rumored to be sold out in several markets around the world. The U.S. market will get its fair share of units – 200 to 250 – while Germany will only sell 150 units. Those units are also rumored of being already reserved.

Weighs 1,625 Kg

So what makes the BMW M4 CSL special? Aside from an aggressive and very dynamic exterior design, the M4 CSL went on a diet. It shaved about 100 kilograms (220 lbs) compared to the M4 Competition while setting a new Nurburgring track record for BMW: 7:20 minutes. Lightweight carbon fiber bucket seats shaved 24 kg off the Competition’s curb weight. Another 21 kg was saved by deleting the rear seats and rear seatbelt assemblies. Extra-lightweight carbon ceramic brakes, lighter wheels, new springs, and new struts, all combined to reduce weight by another 21 kg.

BMW dropped another 15 kg by ditching much of the M4 CSL’s soundproofing and switching some of it over to a lighter-weight version. Carbon fiber exterior bits reduced weight by 11 kg, with another four kg being lost by switching to titanium exhaust silencers. Lastly, another four kg was saved by using lighter weight bits throughout the car, such as the carbon fiber hood, different kidney grilles, rear lights, floor mats, and automatic climate control. The M4 CSL’s curbweight is now 1,625 kg (3,582 lbs).

As with all the official images, the M4 CSL was presented to the public in Frozen Brooklyn Grey metallic, an exclusive paint job. Alternatively, BMW is selling the car in Sapphire Black or Alpine White at no additional cost. Regardless of choice, all 1,000 units planned for production have the carbon fiber aerodynamic package and red accents.

The German price for the BMW M4 CSL was set at 165,000 euros. In the United States, the base MSRP is $139,900 plus $995 destination. Let’s take a look at our video review of the BMW M4 CSL and please don’t forget to subscribe to our channel!