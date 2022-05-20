We must’ve missed the memo because car customization trends of the 1980s are back in fashion. BMW seems to think that way by giving the M4 and M4 Competition a new option called “M Grafik.” We’ve found it in the German configurator where the appearance package costs a rather steep €1,800. Because the newly released M4 CSL has a different hood made from carbon fiber with exposed areas, it’s not compatible with this option.

The M-branded body decal is part of a wider summer update announced this week by BMW, which includes the adoption of iDrive 8 for the M3, but not the M4 and its derivatives. It consists of glossy black front and rear stripes applied onto the hood and the trunk lid. The most striking novelty is a large “///M” logo dominating the center of the bonnet.

Bear in mind you can’t combine the M Grafik with the optional sunroof since the body graphics are only available if the M4 / M4 Competition is configured with the standard carbon-fiber roof. For obvious reasons, it’s also not offered with the Sapphire Black body finish. The dark M decal is available in conjunction with striking Sao Paulo Yellow uni paint and the following metallic colors:

Aventurine Red

Dravit Grey (Individual)

Tanzanite Blue (Individual)

M Brooklyn Grey

M Isle of Man Grey

M Portimao Blue

M Toronto Red

Skyscraper Grey

The two Individual paint jobs cost €1,950 a pop while the others are available for €920. With 2022 marking half a century of the M division, the M4 can be optionally configured with the “BMW M 50 Jahre” emblems at the front and rear as well as for all four center caps for an extra €200.

At the moment of writing, BMW isn’t offering the M Grafik for the M3 Sedan or the M4 Convertible.

The best is yet to come in regard to how M is celebrating its 50 years. We’re not necessarily talking about the imminent arrival of the M3 Touring or the M2. In fact, we’re not even thinking about the XM despite it being a dedicated M car and the first one after the M1. In case you haven’t figured it out by now, it’s the modern-day 3.0 CSL we are waiting to see. It’s believed to be a coachbuilt M4 CSL-based special edition with around 600 horsepower, a retro body derived from the 2015 Hommage concept, and a price to match – 700,000 euros.

Source: BMW Deutschland