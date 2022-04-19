BMW has confirmed today that the upcoming 2023 BMW M2 will be exclusively built at the San Luis Potosi plant in Mexico. The new BMW G87 M2 will join the 2 Series Coupe at the new plant which has also been manufacturing the BMW G20 3 Series since 2019. The Mexico-based plant has increased its production by 25 percent in 2021. By 2022, the plant will hire an additional 800 employees and start a second production shift.

At the unveil of a camouflage BMW M2, Harald Gottsche, President and CEO of BMW Group Plant San Luis Potosí said: “We are very excited to be part of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of M, now that our Mexican plant will build M vehicles for the whole world. By producing the second generation of the BMW M2 exclusively for the global market, the high capacity of human talent in San Luis Potosí is once again demonstrated and our commitment to the growth and development of the state is renewed.”

The San Luis Potosi Plant is the newest within the company’s global production network. From its design and construction, it was conceived to easily adapt to the production of different models. Just two years after the start of production at the Plant, it has expanded its operation to include the manufacturing of plug-in hybrid vehicles. With an additional investment of $125 million dollars, the Plant’s infrastructure was expanded to incorporate this second model to the production line. Since 2019, the Mexican plant has produced 170,000 BMW 3 Series vehicles which represents 3 percent of BMW’s global production.

One of the most important launches this year – at least for the BMW world – is the all-new 2023 BMW M2 Competition. We’re just months away from first details being released to the public, but some of the tech specs are already out in the open. BMW’s new M2 will launch with an option between a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission. Essentially, the very same options found in the new M3/M4.

In standard form – since Competition, CS or even CSL models will follow – the new M2 will make around 455 horsepower. We expect a similar torque as the standard M4 – 406 lb-ft of torque. These power figures will leave room for additional models above the M2 Competition, such as a new BMW M2 CS and, maybe, the first ever BMW M2 CSL.