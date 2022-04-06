A lot has been written about how the Supra is nothing but a Z4 with a metal roof. Those people will scoff at the idea of a deeper BMW-Toyota tie-up if a new report is to be believed. Spyder7 claims the GRMN Supra will be out next year with a BMW engine, which would be the third.

After the B48 and B58, the Gazoo Racing Masters of the Nürburgring (yes, that’s what GRMN stands for) variant will be promoted to the S58. Not just any version of the inline-six, but the one installed in the Competition models. Indeed, the hotter Supra is said to get the M4 Competition’s dialed beyond the current 503-horsepower punch. Spyder7 alleges the twin-turbo 3.0-liter unit will be massaged to unlock just over 530 hp.

There’s no word about torque, but we will remind you the Competition models offer a substantial 479 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters). A hike in the S58’s output seems plausible considering the M4 CSL coming in May will have a stronger engine. However, it’s unclear whether BMW will allow Toyota to use the more potent configuration.

The GRMN Supra Could Have Standard RWD And Optional AWD

While the Competition models we mentioned are exclusively an xDrive affair, the report speculates Toyota will sell the GRMN Supra with rear-wheel drive. An optional AWD setup will apparently be offered as well. As you might have heard, the M4 CSL is widely believed to send power only to the rear wheels. However, an M3 CS is planned for 2023 with xDrive and probably a power advantage over the Competition.

If the report is accurate, Toyota will unveil the GRMN Supra early next year and sell the car in limited numbers. In the meantime, the Japanese sports car is apparently weeks away from finally getting a manual gearbox. From what we’ve heard, it’ll be exclusive to the six-cylinder model and should be announced by the end of the month.

Source: Spyder7