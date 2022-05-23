We won’t have to wait until the M2 G87 gets its much-anticipated debut to see the 2 Series Coupe with the iDrive 8 as the lesser versions are already getting it. Following last week’s announcement, BMW is now updating its online configurators to show the big change inside the G42. Early adopters will make a valid point by saying the update to a newer infotainment is frustrating seeing as how the second-generation 2er was introduced less than a year ago.

On the other hand, not all people are happy to see the climate controls being integrated into the dashboard. As shown in these images of the M240i (above) and 220i (below), the dashboard has been simplified by incorporating the HVAC buttons into the 14.9-inch touchscreen. Then there’s the issue some people have with the 12.3-inch instrument cluster not being neatly integrated into the dashboard. The main display also sticks out from the center console more than before in a setup already seen on many new BMWs.

Dashboard aside, the 2023 2 Series Coupe also loses the bulky gear lever in favor of a much smaller shifter on all versions since the 2er comes exclusively with an automatic transmission. Only the M2 is expected to have a stick shift once it debuts in the near future. In the meantime, BMW is adding a rear-wheel-drive M240i and it undercuts its xDrive sibling by €2,000, retailing from €56,000.

As previously reported, the 2023 model year is coming along with a new base model. Available only in RWD guise, the 218i is equipped with a 2.0-liter engine good for 156 hp and 184 lb-ft (250 Nm) and an 8.7-second sprint to 62 mph 100 km/h. All 2er flavors going forward come with shifter paddles, while an Innovation Package and a Comfort Package are now optionally available.

Even though the 2022 2 Series Active Tourer has the iDrive 8 and now the Coupe is getting it as well, it’s unclear whether BMW has immediate plans to do the same for the Gran Coupe. That said, the switch should take place with the LCI at the latest.

Source: BMW Deutschland