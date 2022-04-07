The BMW core brand has published sales results for the first quarter of the year when it delivered 519,796. It represents a significant decrease of 7.3% compared to Q1 2021, but understandable given the problematic situation with supply shortages. One particular highlight between January and March was the 4 Series of which sales almost doubled year-on-year, reaching 27,704 units.

Although BMW was down, the M division had a great first quarter as sales rose by 3.1% to 39,055 vehicles. It’s worth noting the German luxury brand also takes into account sales of M Performance cars, so not just the full-fat M models. Case in point, the company is happy to report the M240i xDrive built in Mexico is off to a strong start. In addition, the M3 and M4 continue to “enjoy great popularity.”

BMW wishes to remind us 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the M branch. The milestone will be celebrated with a cornucopia of products, kicking things off with the M4 CSL next month. We’re finally going to see an M3 Touring before the end of the year. In addition, the wild Concept XM will enter production as a plug-in hybrid SUV with well over 700 horsepower.

On the BMW Motorrad side, shipments to customers went up by an impressive 11.3% in Q1 2022 to reach 47,403 units. Consequently, the motorcycle division had its best first-quarter results in history.

The announcement about how it fared globally between January and March comes less than a week after BMW USA posted its own results. In the first quarter of the year, deliveries went up by 3.2%, totaling 73,714 vehicles. The SUVs were the driving force considering the X3 through X7 models represented 57% of the total volume. Demand for regular cars decreased by 10.9% to 35,262 units whereas the SUV generated 42,281 sales.

2022 is an important year for BMW taking into account the 7 Series G70 will be unveiled on April 20. It’s getting new gasoline and diesel engines, plus a purely electric i7 variant.

Source: BMW