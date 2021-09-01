The 2021 IAA show in Munich, BMW will introduce a new electric mini-bike. Dubbed Concept CE 02, the new e-vehicle will cater to people aged 16 and over who have not ridden a motorbike before. As a lightweight e-vehicle weighing about 120 kg, the BMW Motorrad Concept CE 02 is ideal for urban use. The 11 kW (15 hp) of output allows for a top speed of 90 km/h (56 mph) and a range of 90 km (56 miles).

The design of the new cruiser bike is minimalist and utilitarian, with large disc wheels and decent storage with the space between the seat panel and the frame. In the front area of the seat, there are two crossed-over petrol-colored elastic bands attached in such a way as to enable smaller items to be casually tucked in. Further storage space is provided by the brackets: the front footrests are mounted here, too. You can also attach your own skateboard here and use it as a footrest.

Light is provided by a square, black headlight with four distinctive LED elements as front headlights. The rear light comprises two small, translucent LED leaves that are fixed to the left and right of the rear seat. A small color screen on the handlebars provides basic display functionality. In terms of colour, the BMW Motorrad Concept CE 02 also keeps things purist: black/silver is the underlying scheme.

Figures of the BMW Motorrad Concept CE 02.