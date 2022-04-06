The fact BMW typically underrates its cars is yesterday’s news, and even so, we’re still pleasantly surprised when it happens. We’re not just talking about the engine’s real horsepower, but the car’s performance itself. Specifically, the company is overly cautious with acceleration times. Take for example the latest M240i xDrive, which takes 4.4 seconds until 60 mph (96 km/h) per the specs sheet.

Well, Mat Watson of Carwow fame decided to put those numbers to the test. To the surprise of no one, the M240i was much quicker than advertised. Using a professional device to accurately measure velocity, the little BMW needed just 3.82 seconds. Not too shabby for what is a non-M car at the end of the day, right?

As a matter of fact, Car and Driver managed an even better run during its time with the M240i at the beginning of the year. Although the attempt was not documented on video, the M Performance coupe took merely 3.6 seconds to 60 mph. C&D completed the quarter mile in 12.1 seconds, which is roughly on par with Mat Watson’s sprint.

The M240i Is Not Much Slower Than Superior Performance Cars From AMG And Audi

BMW has been caught lying yet again, but it’s the only good type of lying. In Carwow’s tests, the M240i was slower than the AMG A45 S (3.71 seconds) and the Audi RS3 (3.63 seconds). However, it’s an apple to oranges comparison since the M240i is not a full-fat M car whereas the other two are the king of the hill.

Although the M240i is currently an xDrive-only affair, BMW has pledged to launch a RWD derivative as well. To get a vague idea about how much slower it’s going to be, the M4 Competition xDrive is 0.4s quicker to 60 mph than its tail-happy equivalent. For an even quicker 2er, the new M2 is coming later this year and will offer an optional automatic.

Source: carwow / YouTube