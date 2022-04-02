After a record-breaking 2021, this year is also shaping up to be a hit for BMW based on Q1 results. Between January and March, deliveries to customers rose by 3.2% compared to Q1 2021, reaching a total of 73,714 vehicles. To no one’s surprise, “X” models produced in Spartanburg represented more than half of total sales.

Indeed, the X3 through X7 models generated 57% of total sales. The sales chart shows SUVs represented 42,281 of the total sales or 16.9% more than in Q1 2021. It’s safe to say the factory in South Carolina had a busy first quarter. On the flip side, deliveries of passenger cars went down by 10.9% to 35,262 units.

As far as MINI is concerned, it too had an excellent first quarter. Shipments went up by a substantial 9.4% compared to the same quarter of last year. In the first three months of 2022, sales reached 6,876 units. These results for both brands are impressive once you factor in the supply chain bottlenecks still impacting the automotive industry.

Since we mentioned the Spartanburg factory, preparations are being made to support XM production. The plug-in hybrid SUV will hit the assembly line towards the end of the year as the first dedicated M since the M1. Sales of what will be the most expensive X model ever should start by late 2022 or early next year.

Elsewhere, BMW of North America CEO and President Sebastian Mackensen says more EVs are on the way: “We’ve also successfully launched two new electric vehicles [i4 and iX], which are perfect for the U.S. market and, with more fully electric models coming later this year, you can already see our company’s electrification strategy taking shape.”

The fact he’s using the plural is puzzling since aside from the i7, we can’t think of another EV coming this year. It’s unclear whether the iX1 and electric Countryman will be in showrooms before the end of 2022.

Source: BMW USA