We’ve just returned from Germany where we had the unique opportunity to get behind the wheel of two prototypes: the V8-powered new BMW 7 Series and i7. But despite sharing a similar design, the two prototypes can’t be any different. The G70 BMW 7 Series (likely the BMW 760i xDrive) uses the typical gasoline powertrain, but with a brand-new engine. BMW will not confirm the name of the new powerplant, but we believe that this is the S68 V8 TwinTurbo unit which will arrive in several BMW models. It also features the 48 volt mild-hybrid technology.

First Ever Electric 7 Series

The BMW i7 is a brand-new product from all angles. It is not only the brand’s first ever 7 Series electric limousine, but the i7 family will also give us the most powerful 7 Series ever made. While some of its internal components are shared with the BMW iX crossover, there are plenty of novelties. For starters, it comes with Level 2+ autonomous driving features, but the car is technically equipped for Level 3 as well.

The new BMW 7 Series, and implicitly the i7, comes with an extensive system of sensors and radars. A camera for object recognition is embedded in the top section of the windshield, along with a front-view camera placed in the bumper. There are two side mirror cameras and a rear-view one. Two near-range radars sit at the front of the car, along with a long-range radar. Another couple short range radars are placed at the rear of the 7 Series. Furthermore, BMW has included 12 ultrasonic sensors, split across the front and rear of the car.

Next, this particular BMW i7 prototype makes somewhere between 500 and 550 horsepower, and at a first glance, it seems to reach 100 km/h (62 mph) in low 4 seconds. We also expect a similar electric range as in the BMW iX.

Minimalistic Cabin

Naturally, some of you might be wondering about the interior design of the BMW i7. But the cabin was well camouflaged and not specc’ed with production-ready materials. Yet, there are a few things worth reporting on. Just like we mentioned in previous articles, the BMW 7 Series, and implicitly the i7, will get the two large and connected curved displays from the iX. The new 7 Series also seems to drop the physical buttons for adjusting the cabin temperature. The center console mimics the one in the iX with a minimalistic iDrive controller and gear shifter. The option of closing the doors with a touch of a button was also present, along with a new steering design featuring a flat bottom.

In case you would like to read our reviews, you can find them here: i7 test drive and V8 7 Series. Yet, as always, we put together a couple of video reviews. Take a look below and please don’t forget to like and subscribe!