When Rolls-Royce unveiled the Spectre concept at the end of September, it didn’t go into specifics about the hardware hiding underneath the stately coupe body. Goodwood’s first foray into the electric segment is scheduled to go on sale in late 2023, and in the meantime, a new report from Autocar aims to shed light on what to expect from the swoopy EV.

Unlike the Wraith (and Dawn convertible) riding on old BMW bones, the Spectre will inherit the Architecture of Luxury underpinnings, which RR has repeatedly said is not related to an existing platform developed by its parent company. It’s shared with the Ghost and Phantom sedans as well as the Cullinan SUV, but hasn’t been used so far in a zero-emissions application.

While the chassis, wheelbase, and other components will be proprietary to Rolls-Royce, the British magazine claims the drivetrain is going to be shared with the BMW iX. Specifically, with the range-topping M60 version programmed to arrive in 2022 featuring a dual-motor arrangement and more than 600 horsepower on tap.

Since the Spectre will not replace the Wraith, Autocar believes the latter could live to see a new generation with a V12 engine. If that’s going to be the case, the combustion-engined coupe would not live to see the next decade since the ultra-luxury brand has committed to an electric-only portfolio from 2030.

A dual-motor setup will effectively mean an all-wheel-drive setup, and with the BMW iX M60 rumored to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in approximately four seconds, that would make the Spectre deliver performance comparable to its V12 offerings. The 6.75-liter, twin-turbo engine is known for its impressive smoothness, which a completely silent electric setup with no vibrations would be able to easily match.

Details about the battery are not available for now, although we’re expecting a massive pack given the sheer size and weight of the EV and the high standards expected by the typical Rolls-Royce buyer. The iX has a 106.3-kWh battery with up to 391 miles (630 kilometers) of range per WLTP, and anything less than that for the Spectre would likely be seen as a disappointment. Even though BMW is working on solid-state batteries, they won’t be ready for a production car until towards the end of the decade.

We are still a couple of years away from the model’s launch, but the Rolls-Royce Spectre is already seen as the beginning of the end for the combustion engine since its arrival on the market will signal the brand’s transition to a fully electric lineup in just six years’ time.

[Source: Autocar]