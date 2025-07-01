Fifteen years ago, the average age of a Rolls-Royce buyer was a somewhat predictable 56 years old. But that’s changed dramatically in the last few years. As we reported in 2017, the average age has shifted to around 45 years old. Now, there’s good reason to believe that may creep even younger in the coming years. Beacuse in talks with The Drive, Rolls-Royce North America President Jon Colbeth revealed that the average age of a new-to-the-brand Rolls-Royce Spectre customer is, in fact, significantly lower than 45 years old.

Rolls-Royce Spectre Customers Skew Younger

At a recent event that BMWBLOG attended in Colorado Springs as well, Colbeth told the media that the average age of an “incoming” Spectre buyer hovers at 35 years old, nearly ten years younger than the average age across the brand. Additionally, 40% of shoppers choosing to take a Spectre home are completely new to the brand. The data directly translates to one message: Rolls-Royce is finding new kinds of customers. That sort of makes sense when you consider that the Spectre is a historic first for the brand, utilizing electrification in lieu of big-power V12 engines. And while that may turn off some traditionalists, there are clearly others willing and able to take their place.

The age game is important for all automakers. After all, you don’t want your entire customer base to die…er, “age out of the market,” as it were. Luxury marques like Mercedes-Benz and BMW are particularly vulnerable, but the next echelon up — the segment that Rolls and others like Bentley play in — faces similar hurdles. Due to the high price of admission, the average age skews higher. Thus, finding younger buyers is even more important. There’s also the issue of brand perception. Becoming known as “an old man’s car,” a la Buick, can be a slow-acting poison for any brand. Apparently, it is not an issue for the guys and gals in Goodwood.

The Kids Love Technology

“New tech, new materials, new designs, it all plays a role,” Colbeth said. “Tech is important to youthful clients, and that’s why the Spectre has resonated with those looking to buy their first Rolls-Royce.” The brand has definitely put its money where its mouth is, too. It’s, of course, the brand’s first foray into full electrification. Thanks to some clever engineering, Spectre also boasts a 30% stiffer spaceframe than any Rolls-Royce car before it. It’s got three times the number of computers talking to one another compared to any previous model. An advanced suspension system allows automatic decoupling of the car’s anti-roll bars for even greater in-cabin comfort.

Back when it launched, Rolls-Royce execs claimed the Spectre was the “Rolls-Royce that changes everything.” As it turns out, they appear to be right. We’ll have to see how far the average age of a Rolls-Royce customer falls in the coming years to get a real grasp on how much change, exactly, the Spectre has afforded the brand. [Source: The Drive]