Every Rolls-Royce is a one-off, but some cars are more special than others. That’s especially true for the Phantom, the most expensive sedan money can buy. The latest unique build hails from the Middle East, commissioned through the private office in Dubai. The client ordered the one-of-one Phantom Dentelle as a gift for their father. If you’re wondering about the name, “dentelle” is the French word for “lace.”

As with every Rolls-Royce, the real magic happens on the inside. The BMW-owned British marque refers to the dashboard as the “Gallery,” which in the Dentelle features a bespoke design. The floral theme comprises more than 160,000 stitches, applied using eight different techniques. Handmade lace with tridimensional floral elements makes this interior unlike any other Rolls-Royce before it. The motif spans the full width of the Gallery and blends hues such as Rose Gold, Sunrise, and Oatmeal.

Rolls-Royce also has a special name for the area between the two rear seats; it’s called the “Waterfall,” and for this Phantom, it continues the floral theme. Another 70,000 stitches were required for the embroidery on the rear center armrest. To ensure the speaker grilles matched the cabin’s theme, the specialists in Goodwood finished them in Rose Gold. Elsewhere, the interior pairs Sunrise and Grace White leathers with a Piano White veneer, Rose Gold treadplates, and “RR” logos embroidered onto all four headrests.

The exterior is just as elaborate. The double coachline features a hand-painted leafy branch to make the two-tone body stand out even more. The lower portion wears Crystal over Arctic White, while the upper is finished in Crystal over Palais Nemasker Dawn. It’s a color combination exclusive to this client and unavailable to others.

The Phantom Dentelle rides on flashy 22-inch dish wheels with a fully polished finish and body-colored center caps. And in case the lavish sedan wasn’t eye-catching enough, the Spirit of Ecstasy figurine is finished in Rose Gold, perched atop the also-polished Pantheon Grille.

Pricing hasn’t been disclosed, but it’s safe to assume this level of customization doesn’t come cheap. A standard Phantom already starts at over $500,000, and few, if any, customers order one without splurging on bespoke extras.

Source: Rolls-Royce