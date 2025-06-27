BMW has been quietly preparing the next generation of its largest luxury SUV, and now, sources close to Munich suggest that the upcoming BMW X7, codename G67, is on track for a production start in August 2027. While BMW has yet to officially confirm the vehicle, references to increased R&D investment for a future flagship SUV buried in the brand’s Q1 2025 financial reports appear to hint at its development.

The new G67 X7 would arrive after the next-generation BMW X5 G65 (expected in 2026) and before the next BMW X6 (expected in 2028), with a projected production run stretching from 08/2027 to 11/2034. Although technical details remain under wraps, early indications suggest that a diesel engine may still be offered in Europe, continuing BMW’s commitment to fuel-efficient long-distance touring—at least for a while longer.

Diesel May Live On—For Now

While BMW hasn’t confirmed drivetrain options, the current BMW X7 xDrive40d uses the B57D30T0, a 3.0-liter inline-six turbo diesel rated at 340 horsepower and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque. It’s paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system that delivers an additional 12 hp, bringing the total output to 352 horsepower. This engine is already compliant with the latest EURO 7 regulations, making it a logical candidate for carryover into the next-generation X7. Using an existing, emissions-compliant powertrain would also help BMW avoid significant reinvestment—especially as diesel regulations tighten further with the incoming EURO 8 standards later this decade.

Whether the diesel will survive the full production cycle of the G67 remains uncertain, but for launch markets in Europe, it appears the xDrive40d variant is still very much on the table.

V8 Likely for the U.S., Diesels Not Expected

As for the United States, sources say diesel power is not under consideration. Instead, BMW will likely retain the S68 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8, currently found in the X7 M60i. The mild-hybrid engine delivers 523 horsepower and up to 631 hp in the ALPINA XB7, and it remains the brand’s go-to option for high-performance luxury SUVs in North America. With strong customer demand and fewer regulatory hurdles, the V8 is expected to continue powering top-trim U.S. models of the G67 X7.

No Plug-in Hybrid Planned

Despite the rise of plug-in hybrids across BMW’s SUV range, sources suggest that no PHEV version of the G67 X7 is currently planned. That would follow the same strategy as the current model, which skips electrified powertrains in favor of mild-hybrid petrol and diesel options. For eco-conscious European buyers, that leaves the efficient six-cylinder diesel as the most frugal choice—at least until regulations tighten again.