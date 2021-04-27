The Rolls-Royce Wraith is considered by the British car maker its sportiest offering in the range right now. Chip in the Black Badge treatment and you get a fast Roller with the looks to match. That’s particularly true if you’re checking it out in videos, but when you see the car in real life, its sheer size will make you wonder whether you can actually drive it fast in anything but a straight line. Probably not.

The Spofec-tuned model you’re about to see is no different. The German Rolls-Royce specialist tuner turned the Wraith into a monster, with a wide body kit and an engine upgrade. Everything you see attached to its body on the outside was done in carbon fiber to keep the weight down. The new model is now up to 13 centimeters wider than the standard version, which is already pretty wide. To make sure the wheel wells don’t seem empty, the Wraith got bigger wheels, 22×10.5 to be more precise.

Leaving the visual upgrades aside, this car has had its V12 monster of an engine massaged as well, to make sure the looks match the power. Under the hood of the Wraith hides a 6.6-liter twin-turbo V12 which makes 632 HP and 870 Nm of torque in standard guise. The Spofec Overdose Wraith makes 717 HP and 986 Nm of torque. Since that’s a V12, all of that torque is available from down low, 1,800 RPM to be more precise.

That’s not all though. The car also got a trick for the suspension to handle all the weight and the extra power better. According to the tuner, they created a module that can handle the stock air suspension of the car better than in standard configuration. It can now lower the ride by 40 millimeters at speeds up to 140 km/h. After that, the car automatically raises itself to protect its underbody.