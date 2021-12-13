After countless of grey, black or red BMW iX colors, today we get to see the new electric crossover in of the best shades of blue from Munich: Phytonic Blue. BMW France recently hosted the press launch of the BMW iX xDrive50 and one of the testers was painted in the aforementioned blue shade.

In this new photoshoot, the BMW iX stands out with its imposing and bold stance, and the blue color them pairs well with the shinny design cues of the iX electric crossover. But of course, the list of exterior color is quite diversified: Alpine White, Sapphire Black metallic, Sophisto Grey Brilliant Effect metallic, Mineral White metallic, Phytonic Blue metallic, Blue Ridge Mountain metallic, BMW Individual Storm Bay Blue metallic and BMW Individual Aventurine Red metallic.

We do expect more colors to become available after launch time, especially as part of the BMW Individual program. It is worth mentioning that high-end Individual finishes will, for the moment, be reserved exclusively – in some countries – for the range-topping Signature Sports Package trim lines.

In terms of cabin appointments, the new BMW iX proposes another major paradigm shift. There are three levels of design to choose from: Interior Design Loft, Interior Design Suite and Interior Design Atelier. Furthermore, most of the materials used from trims, fabrics and leather upholsteries are manufactured out of renewable and/or sustainable materials, but there are also two choices of pure, real leather.

Inside this BMW iX you will find the Design Suite Amido with olive leaf-tanned leather in dark grey. There are also design cues in bronze and, of course, two large LCD screens: 14.9 inch display on top of the dashboard and a 12.3 inch behind the wheel. The optional Clear & Bold packages includes surfaces in open-pore wood and controls with a polished crystal finish.

The first two BMW iX models – xDrive40 and xDrive50 – will arrive later this year. The entry-level iX packs 70 kWh battery for a range of 400 km (249 miles) and 240 kW (300 horsepower). According to BMW, the xDrive40 will around six seconds to get from 0-60 mph. The middle model – iX xDrive50 – has two electric motors split among the two axles producing 70 kW (500 horsepower) and powered by a battery pack larger than 100 kWh.

With that large battery, though, the BMW iX is said to have a range of 600 km (373 miles) on the WLTP-cycle. For the U.S., BMW is claiming around 300 miles of range. The BMW iX xDrive50 is also said to have a 0-60 mph time of under five seconds. The BMW iX xDrive50 can also charge its high-voltage battery at up to 195 kW using a DC fast charger.

The 2022 BMW iX xDrive50 will arrive in March 2022 in the United States and a few months before that in Europe. Production of the BMW iX is scheduled for November 2021 at the BMW Dingolfing Plant. In the U.S., the 2022 BMW iX xDrive50 is priced at $82,300 plus $995 Destination Charge.