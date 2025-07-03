Domagoj Dukec may no longer be the Head of Design over at BMW. Self-described as “an emotional rationalist,” he’s now in charge of design over at Rolls-Royce. But his decisions and directives continue to shape perception of the BMW brand today. That won’t stop anytime soon, either. Primarily because in 2020, when the Neue Klasse started to take shape, Domagoj Dukec was the man in charge. While not the one who penned it — that honor goes to Anders Thøgersen — it was Dukec at the helm and Dukec that decided on the perhaps unorthodox choice to debut a Neue Klasse concept/vision car as a sedan. After all, everyone knows SUVs are what’s in right now. In Steve Saxty’s excellent book BMW by Design, we at last get a glimpse at what steered Dukec toward the Neue Klasse we’ll get to know in 2026.

Why Vision Neue Klasse Debuted As a Sedan

“The sedan silhouette is a symbol for BMW,” Dukec starts. “It somehow connects with those who say ‘We thought this wouldn’t exist anymore, because cars have to change. They told us electrification and efficiency means everything will look like a bar of soap,’” he continues. Which is a good callback to the origins of the Neue Klasse name. After all, the car that arguably birthed BMW as we know it today also featured an understated, but sporty and aerodynamic, look. “We want to show…that a modern car can be more efficient and maybe relay something from the ‘60s or ‘70s,” Dukec says. And in that respect, we think it’s fair to call the Neue Klasse a design success.

On Form and Function

Of course, BMW arguably could’ve accomplished something similar with an SUV. But Domagoj Dukec is convinced that the sedan design was integral to showcase the new design language. “The sporty, elegant, three-box sedan is somehow the key, the core idea of BMW.” For customers concerned with the lightning-fast change rocking the automotive industry, Dukec thought it was important to demonstrate that “some things will never change.” He acknowledges that the Neue Klasse’s three-box layout isn’t really the most aerodynamic. But he’s okay with that.

“Aerodynamics dictates a roof shape that is more fluid,” Dukec begins, saying that designing Neue Klasse as a classic sedan was quite challenging. “Therefore, everyone in the industry goes for a more aero, fluid style that looks super aerodynamic.” Look no further than the Model 3 or even the new C-Class for an example. “Of course, it is more aerodynamic,” he says, “but we want to be a different face in the crowd. To do that, you have to make something that stands out, or it will be just another one that’s been done ten times.”

Straight From the Source

We think the Neue Klasse is a good look for the brand. At least part of that may come from the influences the car’s designer, Anders Thøgersen drew on. “It wasn’t about muscular surfacing, but more like the 2002, E30, and E36 that were driven more by their geometry and stance than their surfacing,” he says. We think that’s a pretty accurate summary of what we like about Neue Klasse. Perhaps it’s the best way to ensure Neue Klasse joins the pantheon of iconic BMW designs.

Quotes were borrowed directly from Steve Saxty’s BMW by Design book, just one of many excellent BMW books Saxty’s penned. Get the full scoop — complete with sketches, early renders, and pictures — by picking up a copy yourself.