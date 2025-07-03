Most of us were pleasantly surprised to see the Bovensiepen Zagato at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in May. A fresh take on the BMW M4 formula, the coupe is the creation of Andreas and Florian Bovensiepen, sons of the late ALPINA founder, Burkard Bovensiepen. Although it has a fixed roof, the car is actually based on the G83 rather than the G82. The easiest way to tell is by the absence of B-pillars.

We’re bringing fresh images of the M4 and its double-bubble roof, penned by the iconic Italian design house. Interestingly, the fact that it’s based on a convertible might not be the most remarkable thing about the Bovensiepen Zagato. Despite its sleek carbon fiber body, the coupe retains the factory panels underneath the new skin. Yes, it has dual layers of bodywork. Why? There are two reasons.

The newly founded company, based in Buchloe, just like the original ALPINA, wanted to ensure the car is just as safe as the BMW-badged model. Additionally, it aimed to reduce costs by avoiding the need to homologate it as an entirely different vehicle. Despite the extra body panels, it’s actually lighter than the M4 Convertible. Weighing in at 4,133 pounds (1,875 kilograms), it’s 110 lbs (50 kg) lighter after removing the G83’s bulky roof mechanism.

The headlight shape is new, but the internal components are carried over from a standard M4. At the rear, the stylish laser taillights are also borrowed from the BMW donor car. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but we think the car looks great from every angle. That said, a bit more interior customization would’ve been welcome. It’s the same critique we had about BMW’s Skytop and Speedtop, which largely carried over the M8’s cabin despite their premium price tags.

Speaking of which, the Skytop and Speedtop are each believed to cost €500,000, a figure that happens to be in the same ballpark as the Bovensiepen Zagato. Pricing for the high-end M4 hasn’t been finalized, but we’ve heard customers might have to shell out anywhere between €400,000 and €500,000. Even at the lower end, it’s still three and a half times more expensive than a German-market M4 Convertible.

That’s the price of exclusivity. Only a few hundred units will be made, each featuring an upgraded S58 engine. The twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six gains 79 hp over the donor car, bringing the total to 602 hp. Torque climbs by 50 Newton-meters (37 pound-feet) to 700 Nm (516 lb-ft). The Bovensiepen Zagato sprints from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.3 seconds, 0.4 seconds quicker than the M4 Convertible and a tenth of a second quicker than the M4 CS. Flat out, it exceeds 186 mph (300 km/h), surpassing the base car by 12 mph (20 km/h).

Time will tell whether the Bovensiepen Zagato will succeed given its lofty asking price. Firm details on production numbers and pricing are expected in Q4 2025, with deliveries starting in Q2 2026.