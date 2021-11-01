When it comes to driving press cars, the color choices available to journalists are pretty standard, if not boring. You usually get your black, white or silver hues, along with market launch colors, like the Thundernight Metallic on the new M240i. But lately, the folks at BMW of North America have been on fire with their color options. At the recent Media Test Fest Days in Palm Springs, we counted at least 15-20 new BMWs featuring an interesting color palette from BMW Individual.

One of them was this 2022 BMW M4 Competition in Santorini Blue. The color has been around for a while and has been featured on several BMW models, including on a 7 Series. Of course, when you pair the vibrant blue with the bold looks of the new BMW M4, the result will certainly stand out. As you can see in our photo gallery below, Santorini Blue matches perfectly with the black accents of the Competition models, and even blends in, decently, with the oversized kidney grille.

Even though the BMW Individual color palette for the M4 is quite extensive, the standard colors are quite interesting as well. The non-metallic paintworks are Alpine White and Sao Paulo Yellow, while the metallic palette includes Isle of Man Green, Toronto Red, Sapphire Black, Skyscraper Grey, Portimao Blue and Brooklyn Grey. The BMW Individual program offers colors like the Frozen White, Frozen Brilliant White, Frozen Black, Frozen Dark Grey, Frozen Orange, Frozen Portimao, Dravit Grey, Oxide Grey, Tanzanite Blue II, and much more. Another interesting blue color for the new M3/M4 is San Marino Blue.

Inside, this BMW M4 Competition comes with a two-tone leather, in white and black, and standard M Sport seats. Naturally, the M Carbon Bucket seats are available as well. The individualization interior options include exclusively developed Merino fine-leather upholsteries exposing a dual tone and contrasting colors. Up to 8 options are available, in extended or full content:

Merino Black/Black (extended/full)

Merino Yas Marina Blue/Black with yellow contrasts (extended/full)

Merino Kyalami Orange/Black (extended/full)

Merino Silverstone/Black (extended/full)

The list of trims and dashboard ornaments is also particularly vibrant and hi-tech, including the following items:

high-gloss Black trim

Aluminium Tetragon trim

Carbon Fiber trim

BMW Individual Pianolack Black trim

BMW Individual Aluminum high-gloss trim

BMW Individual Fineline wood trim, with silver effect and open-pore structure

The new BMW M3 and M4 went on sale this Summer with a slightly higher price than the F80/F82 generation. The 2021 BMW M3 Sedan has an MSRP of $69,900, nearly $2,500 more than the F80 M3 Sedan. The 2021 BMW M4 starts at $71,800 compared to the $69,150 price on the F82 M4. Of course, BMW offers a Competition model for both variants. The 2021 BMW M3 Competition is priced at $72,800 while the M4 Competition sells for $74,700. All these variants send their power to the rear-wheels only. The all-wheel drive version of the M3 and M4 are arriving now at US dealership. The BMW M3 Competition xDrive starts at $76,900, while the M4 Competition xDrive starts at $78,800, with $995 destination fees added to both.