To our surprise, the Speedtop isn’t the only coachbuilt BMW debuting this weekend at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. It might not carry the roundel, but this new performance coupe is clearly an M4 with a gorgeous body penned by Zagato. Andreas and Florian Bovensiepen, sons of the late ALPINA founder Burkard Bovensiepen, have created a new company bearing the family name. Unsurprisingly, it’s also based in Buchloe, where the newest member of the BMW Group calls home.

Based on the M4 facelift launched last year, the Bovensiepen Zagato features a bespoke body with the Italian design house’s signature double-bubble roof. Gone are BMW’s striking kidneys, replaced by a more subtle stainless steel grille. Its black honeycomb pattern is repeated on the large air intakes. While the M4 silhouette is instantly familiar, the body panels are all new, and most are made from carbon fiber.

Even the trunk lid has been reshaped to accommodate a subtle ducktail spoiler, far less striking than the one on the M2 CS, also unveiled on the shores of Lake Como. The overall styling leans toward a classy grand tourer rather than an aggressive coupe. The ability to roll down the rear-side windows and the absence of B-pillars suggest the Bovensiepen Zagato is based on the M4 Convertible (G83), but with a fixed roof instead.

While the exterior distances itself from its BMW roots, the cabin still screams M4. But even though the interior is largely carried over, Bovensiepen spends over 130 hours on each car to install full Lavalina leather. Customers can choose from dozens of leather colors and pair them with Alcantara. In total, the vehicle requires 250 hours to complete and includes more than 400 bespoke parts. The rear bench reinforces our opinion that the car is based on the G83.

At this point, you’re probably wondering what powers it. The Bovensiepen Zagato uses a 3.0-liter inline-six engine, presumably the twin-turbo S58 from the M4. However, it’s been tuned here to produce 602 hp. That’s an increase of 79 hp over the M4 Convertible. Torque climbs by 50 Nm (37 lb-ft) to 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) compared to the standard model. Since the donor car is likely the G83, the new coupe comes exclusively with all-wheel drive. By extension, it’s available only with an automatic transmission.

For performance, it sprints from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.3 seconds, four-tenths quicker than the G83. It tops out at over 186 mph (300 km/h) and weighs 1,875 kilograms (4,134 pounds), similar to the droptop M4. In addition to its new body and upgraded engine, the Bovensiepen Zagato features bespoke 20-inch forged wheels, Bilstein dampers, and an Akrapovic titanium exhaust system.

Bovensiepen will announce pricing details and production numbers in the fourth quarter of the year. We imagine it will be significantly more expensive than an M4 Convertible, which starts at €112,700 in Germany. Deliveries are set to begin in the second quarter of 2026. While ALPINA offers the B4 GT and D4 S, both are sold exclusively as Gran Coupes. The newcomer won’t compete directly with those models, especially given its likely higher price point.

Source: Bovensiepen