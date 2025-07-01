The X1 M35i and X2 M35i are not true M cars, but they do bring performance upgrades to a key segment for BMW. From mainstream to luxury brands, compact crossovers are everywhere, and people seemingly can’t get enough of them. This growing demand comes at the expense of traditional body styles, such as hatchbacks and sedans. As a result, tuners are adapting their projects to better align with current market preferences.

Case in point: the Swiss aftermarket specialists at dAHLer have turned their attention to the X1 M35i and X2 M35i. Following suspension modifications that lower the ride height, the two crossovers now look like oversized hatchbacks. You’ll also notice the original BMW wheels have been replaced with custom forged 21-inch sets wrapped in 245/35 tires. Overkill? Perhaps, but even BMW offers 21-inch alloys for its smallest crossovers.

The M35i siblings aren’t all show without extra go. The B48 engine has been massaged for extra power, and the turbocharged 2.0-liter unit now produces 350 hp and 490 Nm (361 lb-ft) of torque. For those craving more, dAHLer also offers a Stage 2 kit that squeezes even greater performance from the four-cylinder engine.

For an additional cost, the stock quad exhaust can be replaced with a stainless-steel system featuring a bi-valve setup. Enthusiasts looking to go all out can request larger exhaust tips measuring 114 millimeters in diameter. These four finishers feature a black ceramic coating and dAHLer branding. The tuner promises a custom sound profile that ranges from “discreet whining to sonorous rumbling to angry roaring.”

The X2 is set to take on a dual role in the lineup with the imminent demise of the X4. However, it won’t be a proper replacement, as no full M version is planned. Additionally, it’s worth noting that the X2 is based on a front-wheel-drive platform, unlike the rear-wheel-drive-based X4. While the X2’s lineup will continue to top out with the M35i, tuners like dAHLer are keen to level up this sporty and swoopy crossover.

Photos: dAHLer