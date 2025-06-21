The new M2 CS isn’t perfect. It’s missing several key features enthusiasts would have wanted, chief among them a manual gearbox. BMW also skipped some of the carbon fiber components found on its predecessor, such as the hood and front splitter. Unlike recent Competition Sport models, it also lacks yellow LED daytime running lights. Still, as a track-focused machine, you likely won’t hear many complaints.

While BMW hasn’t announced an official Nürburgring lap time, we’ve learned that the compact, rear-wheel-drive sports car is nearly as fast as the M4 CS and M4 CSL. M Head of Development Dirk Häcker told BMWBLOG during last weekend’s Le Mans endurance race that the new M2 CS closely matches the lap times of its bigger brothers.

“It’s very nearby as the M4 CS and CSL. It’s much closer to the M4 than to the normal M2.” Häcker went on to say that “it’s a big step to the next manufacturer.” Although he didn’t name the competitor, it is possible that he was referring to Porsche.

So, how quick are the hot M4s? The CS lapped the Green Hell in 7 minutes and 21.98 seconds, while the more hardcore CSL was nearly four seconds quicker at 7 minutes and 18.13 seconds. Both times are for the full Nürburgring configuration, which stretches 12.94 miles (20.83 kilometers).

The only car that might be quicker is one BMW hasn’t confirmed, nor denied, yet. In the same interview, Häcker suggested an M2 CSL could arrive later in the G87’s life cycle. With more power and reduced weight, the ultimate M2 would almost certainly shave precious seconds off its lap time. However, it hasn’t received the green light for production. We also expect an M2 xDrive, which also remains unconfirmed for now, to arrive before then. Still, it’s unlikely to be significantly quicker than the CS.

Our bet is on a future CSL to become the Lord of the ‘Ring among production BMWs. It wouldn’t be the first time an M2 received the CSL treatment. As a refresher, the F87 spawned a one-off prototype that remained secret until 2022. Here’s hoping the G87 has a better chance of turning into a CSL that customers can actually buy. However, with the CS only now arriving and the xDrive model rumored for 2026, a potential CSL is unlikely to land before 2027.