Like its functionally identical twin the BMW M3, the M4 got a small cache of changes last year. Generally, that means little or nothing will change the following year; that rule applies here. More power and minor styling adjustments arguably make the refreshed model even more desirable than before. And even if the high-dollar Convertible and xDrive models aren’t in the budget, the entry-level manual coupe offers charms completely its own. The delightful S58, raw capability, and unique design all work together to make the M4 an experience to drive no matter which model you choose.

2026 BMW M4 Engine, Transmission, and Performance

The M4 CS is no more, but otherwise, the M4 family is unchanged for the 2026 model year. A twin-turbo inline-six is under the hood of every M4. Kicking things off is the manual transmission M4 Coupe, which gets 473 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque. The Competition Coupe is next on the ladder with 503 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. xDrive models dial power up to 523 horsepower and keep the higher torque figure. All M4 Competition models get an eight-speed automatic transmission, and it’s the quicker choice, but we’d stick with the six-speed manual for a truly unique experience you can’t really get anywhere else these days.

The quickest M4 rips off 3.4-second zero to 60 mph times, and it’s the xDrive Coupe. The xDrive Convertible does it in 3.6 seconds. Rear-wheel drive Competition models can do it in 3.8 seconds, and manual cars are the “slowest,” taking 4.1 seconds. We’d probably spring for the M Driver’s Package which continues to be a good value at $2,500, raising the top speed and including a day of high-performance driving at an M Performance Center.

2026 BMW M4 Fuel Economy and MPG

With no powertrain changes, we expect fuel economy to remain the same year-over-year. In case you forgot, last year’s cars put up 16 mpg city and 23 mpg highway for a combined 19 mpg. Those numbers are true for all Coupe models, with convertible models managing one less mpg on the highway and a lower combined mpg — 18 mpg combined. Not great, and with less than 300 miles to a full tank (according to the EPA, anyway), expect fuel stops to be frequent and pricy.

Interior and Cargo Space

While BMW did bring some small changes to the BMW M4 last year, the car goes untouched for the newest model year. Bucket seats or regular sport chairs are available, although the former is a bit of a questionable choice if you’re daily driving the car. Sit it in them first, for our sake. Extended Merino leather comes standard, and Full leather adds $2,550 to the price tag for additional leather padding the lower dashboard and under the steering wheel. A moonroof remains a zero-cost option that replaces the standard carbon fiber roof.

With just 15.5 cubic feet of cargo space available, the 2026 BMW M4 isn’t the best choice for hauling. That said, the split-folding rear seats do open things up a little, although that’s a feature reserved for coupes. Convertibles have even less space in the rear, but that’s not exactly the point. The Mercedes-AMG CLE has 14.5 cubic feet, which is probably a little bit more than the M4 Convertible, but the heavier and larger AMG will have some trade-offs dynamically.

2026 BMW M4 Technology and Connectivity

Nothing new to report here. The M4 retains a curved display housing a 14.9-inch central center display and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Usability is great thanks to standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, MyBMW app integration, over-the-air updates, and easy-to-use voice commands. The Executive Package is down to $900 and $1,150 on Competition models. The price difference accounts for Remote Engine Start, which isn’t available on manual-equipped cars. We’d choose to add the package anyway, as it’s a fairly good value.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

The 2026 BMW M4 already comes with almost everything you could possibly need from a driver assistance standpoint. But if you want more, our first recommendation is the $700 Parking Assistance Package, a compelling value that adds a 360-degree camera system and self-parking powers on automatic transmission vehicles. Active Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keeping Assistant, and front collision warning are all standard, which more than covers the basics in our opinion.

The Driving Assistance Professional Package is available on automatic-equipped cars, too. For $1,700 it isn’t what we’d call a fantastic value, but you’ll likely love it if you live in areas with lots of freeway traffic, since the car comes just shy of entirely driving itself. Whether you live in high-traffic areas or not, the $100 Drive Recorder is almost certainly worth picking up.

2026 BMW M4 Pricing

The least expensive way to get a new M4 is to opt for a manual transmission. At $81,275, the manual M4 is almost completely peerless; rivals with manuals are outside the segment, either several thousand dollars cheaper or more expensive. The M4 Competition Coupe starts at $85,475, the M4 Competition xDrive Coupe starts at $90,575, and the Convertible needs $97,375 to get on the road. Technically the AMG CLE and Lexus RC F are the closest competitors; the M4 will very likely feel more sprightly than both. Elsewhere, the C8 Corvette and BMW’s own M2 are arguably better performers for a bit less money. Neither will feel as premium as the M4, and that may or may not matter to you.

2026 BMW M4: Our Take

We still think the M4 is best enjoyed with a “less is more” approach. That is, low MSRP, low option count, and a manual transmission. We’ll concede, though, that if you’re looking to scrape the ceiling of what’s possible for a front-engine sports coupe, an automatic-equipped and/or all-wheel drive model won’t let you down. The M4 continues to dominate the high-performance sedan/coupe segment.