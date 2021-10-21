The BMW 2 Series Coupe test drives are on their way and in just a few days we will learn about the driving

characteristics and abilities of the new sports coupe. But as always, leading up to the reviews, new photos emerge on the Internet. The latest set of images feature the BMW M240i Coupe in the new Thundernight Metallic color.

The new purple color is a first for BMW and, for now, it is exclusive to the G42 2 Series Coupe. Thankfully, all 2 Series variants come with a few great color options, such as Melbourne Red, Portimao Blue or Brooklyn Grey. The rest are your typical BMW colors; Alpine White, Jet Black (non-M240i models only) and Black Sapphire Metallic.

The new 2 Series Coupe features a retro design, a hommage to the BMW 2002. BMW really differentiated the 2 Series from the rest of the lineup on the outside — its headlights, grille, Hofmeister kink, taillights, and overall design language is entirely different from everything else with a Roundel.

However, the interior is similar to what we’ve seen in other new BMWs. In fact, aside from a subtle triangle pattern in the door panels and a slightly different door pull design, the cabin of the 2 Series Coupe is nearly indistinguishable from that of a 3 Series or 4 Series.

The new range-topping version is the M240i xDrive Coupe, which has been completely reengineered to the likes of the M440i xDrive Coupe. The straight-six petrol engine develops an output of 275 kW / 374 PS (368 hp), corresponding to a gain of 25 kW / 34 PS (33 hp) over the preceding M240i variant. Other impressive performance figures include the peak torque of 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) fully available across a broad rev range between 1,900 and 5,000 rpm.

The market launch is set for November 2021. The MSRP of 2022 BMW 230i Coupe starts at $36,350 and $48,550 for 2022 BMW M240i xDrive Coupe, plus $995 Destination.