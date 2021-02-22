Live from the Palm Beach International Raceway we bring you some exclusive photos of the 2021 BMW M3 and M4. Over the course of two days, we were allowed behind the scenes of a special project which will be launched in March. So we took this opportunity to capture the new M brothers on camera. First video went live on our Youtube channel, showing an exhaust comparison between the G82 M4, the F82 M4 and the E92 M3. You can watch it here.

The two cars presented in Palm Beach were both rear-wheel drive and with the six speed manual. Whereas the G80 M3 in Isle of Man Green was in a stock form – no carbon fiber aero package, standard seats – the G82 M4 in Sao Paulo Yellow was decked out with the M Carbon Package, along with the carbon fiber sport seats with a BMW Individual leather.

Alongside the new M3 and M4 there was also a series of iconic BMW racing cars: From the E30 M3 to the E36 M3 and E46 M3 GTR and E92 M3 GT. But it was the G80 M3 and G82 M4 that turned most heads. Of course, thanks mostly to its polarizing kidney grille.

This is the first time the M3 and M4 models are offered both in rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive guises and that’s quite a huge departure from the cars of the past. BMW decided to try and please everyone, both purists and customers alike, and to this end they came up with two different cars altogether. The ‘base’ M3 and M4 models come with rear-wheel drive and manual transmissions, just as die-hard fans would prefer them to be. That does come with a drop in power though, the S58 engine under the hood of these models being rated for only 480 PS (473 horsepower) compared to the 510 PS (503 horsepower) of the Competition versions.

The spec sheet also tells us that these cars are evenly matched in terms of performance as well. The M3 will do 0-100 km/h in 4.2 seconds (if you get your shifts right) while the M4 has the same acceleration time. For the Competition models you can shave 0.3 seconds off that time.

To see more photos of the new M3 and M4, click the gallery below and don’t forget to subscribe to our channel for more videos.