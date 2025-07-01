BMW of North America posted modest growth in the first half of 2025, with total BMW brand sales rising 1.6% to 178,499 units compared to 175,712 vehicles during the same period in 2024. The second quarter alone saw sales remain essentially flat, with 90,884 vehicles sold—a slight 0.4% dip from Q2 2024’s 91,237 units.

President and CEO of BMW of North America, Sebastian Mackensen, praised the company’s resilience in the face of market headwinds: “Our sales performance over the first half of the year is a clear indication that we have the right strategy, products, and dealer network to succeed,” Mackensen said. “We’re confident in our business and look forward to building on this progress in the second half of the year, despite some challenges in the marketplace.”

Passenger Cars Outpace SUVs

BMW passenger cars posted a strong Q2 showing, climbing 9.7% year-over-year to 42,211 units. Year-to-date, sedan and coupe sales are up 11.2% (85,830 units), signaling strong demand for models like the 3 Series and the all-electric i4. Conversely, BMW’s light truck segment—which includes popular X-line crossovers and SUVs—experienced a slowdown. Q2 sales dropped 7.7% to 48,673 units, with year-to-date results down 5.9%, totaling 92,669 vehicles. The decline reflects changing consumer dynamics and potential supply constraints in key segments.

EV Sales Slip Despite i4 Momentum

Battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales took a notable hit in Q2 2025, with BMW selling 11,094 EVs—a 21.2% decline compared to 14,081 units in Q2 2024. The drop is largely attributed to weaker performances from newer models like the i5 and i7.

The BMW i5 saw the sharpest quarterly decline, falling 43.6% to 1,434 units.

The flagship i7 dipped 11.7% to 820 units.

The iX fell 12.1% to 3,116 units, despite modest year-to-date gains of 3.9%.

One bright spot is the BMW i4, which continues to gain momentum with a 10.7% year-to-date increase in deliveries—topping 12,849 units through June. In total, BMW sold 24,632 BEVs in the first six months of 2025, slightly down from 24,794 units in the same period last year—a 0.7% year-over-year decrease.

MINI Posts Impressive Growth

The MINI brand was a standout performer in Q2, with sales surging 29.1% to 7,616 units, up from 5,898 in the same quarter last year. MINI’s year-to-date sales now sit at 14,592 units—marking a 19% year-over-year increase.