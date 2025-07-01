BMW’s current design language is a bit of a mixed bag, but everyone seemingly agrees that the Speedtop is a stunner. The M8-based coupe stands out from the regular lineup with an entirely different design. It evokes past models with shark-nose front ends and Z8-esque slim taillights, all wrapped in a wagon silhouette. But what if the two-door estate morphed into something even more practical? Enter the Speedcross.

A purely design exercise, created solely for fun by a third party, the hypothetical crossover combines Skytop and Speedtop design elements, adapting them for an SUV body style. As nice as this rendering might be, the odds of it happening in real life are slim to none. BMW is reserving its special designs for limited-run series, while normal production cars will embrace the Neue Klasse aesthetics.

Nevertheless, we’re hopeful that some of the Speedtop’s styling will eventually trickle down to regular vehicles, even SUVs. We certainly wouldn’t mind seeing one of the X models mimic the sleek styling BMW has designed for one-percenters. Cars like the Skytop and Speedtop cost around €500,000, so only a select few can afford them. Something along the lines of an X1 or X3 would bode well for Bavaria’s SUV lineup, but it’s just wishful thinking on our part.

Even without design elements from the Skytop or Speedtop, there are reasons to be excited about the future of BMW design. We’ve been promised a “less is more” approach for the exterior. If you find today’s designs overly busy, tomorrow’s cars should be more to your liking. The next iX3 will introduce a revamped look with smoother surfaces. It debuts in September and will be followed next year by the i3 sedan and the gas-powered 3 Series.

BMW is already hinting it might produce more small-series cars, but we can’t imagine any of them being an SUV like this imaginary Speedcross. The ultra-rich would want something more special, based on a sedan or coupe/cabrio, rather than a crossover. Even so, this digital design exercise is a nice “what if” moment.

Source: Theottle / YouTube